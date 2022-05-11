N.THING Inc. Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

11 maggio 2022 a

a

a

- SEOUL, South Korea, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- N.THING, the Seoul-based agri-tech company that presents modular vertical farm 'CUBE' and its solution 'CUBE OS', was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum's "Technology Pioneers". N.THING is a leading innovation in agricultural products in the farm-to-table value chain by combining IoT technology and data, founded by Hyeyeon Leo Kim, which produces vertical farms based on the most optimised crop solution with the complete environment control for the best quality of the crop productions.

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the use of new technologies and innovation that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

With their selection as Technology Pioneer, CEO Hyeyeon Leo Kim of N.THING will be invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year. N.THING will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.

"We're excited to welcome N.THING to our 2022 cohort of Technology Pioneers," says Saemoon Yoon, Community Lead, Technology Pioneers, World Economic Forum. "N.THING and its fellow pioneers are at the forefront of industries that are critical to solving some of our world's most complex issues today. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world."

"It's great to be acknowledged as a pioneer by the World Economic Forum," said N.THING's Leo Kim. "It is a confirmation that our technology is among the most unique in the world and can improve the lives of many people. Our technology can help feed a growing population in the face of environmental concerns and we look forward to contributing to the Forum dialogues on this challenge."

For the first time, over one-third of selected Technology Pioneer firms are led by women, well above the industry average. The firms also come from regions all around the world, creating a truly global community. This year's cohort includes start-ups from 30 countries, with Vietnam, Rwanda and Czech Republic represented for the first time.

The diversity of these companies extends to their innovations as well. This year's Tech Pioneer firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more. The full list of Technology Pioneers can be found here.

Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community's selection criteria, which includes innovation, impact and leadership as well as the company's relevance with the World Economic Forum's Platforms.

All info on this year's Technology Pioneers can be found here: http://wef.ch/techpioneers22

More information on past winners, information on the community and the application link can be found here.

About N.THING:

Established in January 2014, N.THING is a Seoul-based Agri-Food tech company leading innovation in agricultural products, by extension, in the farm-to-table food value chain by combining IoT technology and data. It developed the world's first modular vertical farm 'CUBE' which is easy to expand. N.THING CUBE is a modularized farm with mass productivity where a dedicated OS provides the most optimised environment for each crop so as to create maximised efficiency. N.THING is the world's first smart farming company that won the iF Design Award, Architecture in 2020. Also, it is a winner of Best of Innovation at the CES 2020 for its excellence in technology, which is the first ever in the agricultural field. N.THING is running vertical farms in Youngin, Andong, Icheon and in-store farm showroom 'Sik Mul Sung Dosan' in Korea, are planning to expand its business on a large scale this year after it successfully completes the PoC process in the U.A.E. For more information, please visit www.nthing.net

About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

About the Technology Pioneers:

The World Economic Forum believes that innovation is critical to the future well-being of society and to driving economic growth. Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneer community is composed of early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

The World Economic Forum provides the Technology Pioneers community with a platform to engage with the public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1810523/n_thing_cube_inside_the_farm.jpg