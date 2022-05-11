Mango Power launches M Series at Intersolar Munich 2022

11 maggio 2022 a

Mango Power Union broke into the green energy industry late last year with the world's first 2-in-1, home-and-portable battery system which crowdfunded more than USD 1m in units

MUNICH, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mango Power, the new leading green energy company will launch this week at the Intersolar Munich 2022 the Mango Power M Series. Distributors and interested parties can go to booth B 2.274 for more information or contact [email protected] for inquiry.

Mango Power M Series - a revolutionary all-scenario family energy system

The Mango Power M Series is the world's first all-in-one all-scenario family energy storage system. It can be used as a PV energy system, as storage with 10-20 kWh battery for daily and emergency use and provide full house power backup - including fast charging EVs for the modern family.

The built-in inverter, backup gateway, EV charger, and modularized battery can be customized and installed within 30 mins, which is also a big differentiating advantage compared with other products in the market.

It also uses the world's first class CATL LFP battery cells. These high-quality energy cells give the product a 10-year warranty.

The product will come in different versions for the US and EU Markets, supporting single and triple phase connections with 8-14 kW output capability.

Mango Power E - The most advanced portable battery in the market

The Mango Power "E" is a portable battery system coming with 6 charging methods and 16 output ports, suitable for various life scenarios, including outdoor activities, backyard parties, RV power support and small business usage.

What makes this product different is the higher quality of its battery cells, the CATL LFP cells that Mango Power E has are more durable, efficient and safe than others in the market. That's why it has a higher-than-average 5-year warranty.

The modular Mango-Power E is an expandable 3.5kWh battery that can also be connected to the home circuit and provide backup power. A maximum of 2 units with 2 battery packs can be connected at the same time to provide a total 14 kWh capacity.

The product can be charged by AC Wall Outlet, Solar Panel or through EV car charger amongst others. Mango Power E will come equipped with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, adding smart capabilities to the device and allowing users to receive real time information on the status of the product. It charges up to 80% in one hour in the quick charge mode.

About Mango Power

Mango Power is a green energy brand focused on developing home power supply solutions, portable power devices and related accessories. Mango Power's mission is to bring smart green energy products into every home, and help every family realize a zero carbon emission future. More information visiting www.mangopower.com

