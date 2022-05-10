TCL Wins iF DESIGN AWARD 2022: breeva Pro 400 Premium & breeva Pro 700 Premium, Highly Commended for their Inspiring Design Philosophy

10 maggio 2022 a

HONG KONG, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics (1070.HK), one of the dominant players in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics, has received the iF DESIGN AWARD 2022 for product design for two air purifiers – breeva Pro 400 Premium and breeva Pro 700 Premium. The latest additions to the breeva Pro Series will be available in June 2022, first in Europe with more markets to follow later this year.

Based on a set of objective screening standards, from five perspectives as idea, form, function, differentiation and impact.

"Winning the iF DESIGN AWARD is important recognition of TCL's functional and innovative product designs. We are expanding TCL brand into more categories and improving people's lives through smart products and premium experiences," Shaoyong Zhang, CEO of TCL Electronics.

TCL's breeva Pro Series is a perfect combination of style and function, with its award-winning minimalistic design and proprietary air-purifying technologies. Both the breeva Pro 400 Premium and breeva Pro 700 Premium feature sophisticated straight lines, with stylish finishes on the sides and back, that can fit the design aesthetic of most homes.

Perfect for rooms of up to 700 cubic meters, the breeva Pro 700 Premium features TCL's powerful 5-stage filtration system breevaShieldTM whose True HEPA 13 filtration has efficiency of over 99.97% for 0.3 μm particles, such as dust, pollen, mites, bacteria, or PM2.5 (fine particulate matter 2.5). Meanwhile, the large number of negative anions accumulate and settle the tiny particles in the air, and the UV rays destroy the DNA and RNA of bacteria and microorganisms to achieve the effect of sterilization.

For almost 70 years, the iF Design Award has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for exceptional design. One of the most important design prizes in the world, the iF label is renowned worldwide as representing outstanding design services. This year, 10,776 products and projects were registered for the iF DESIGN AWARD 2022.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances.

