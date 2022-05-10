Domaine Clarence Dillon Launches The 2020 vintage of La Clarté de Haut-Brion

10 maggio 2022 a

a

a

PARIS, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 vintage of La Clarté de Haut-Brion, bedecked with its new bottle and presentation, is now available for its connoisseurs. Sought-after around the world, La Clarté combines rarity, the excellence of the know-how of Châteaux Haut-Brion and La Mission Haut-Brion, and all the qualities of a fine white Bordeaux wine.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9044551-la-clarte-de-haut-brion-2020/

The magic of Haut-Brion's terroir

While famed for its legendary reds, Haut-Brion's magnificent terroir has also produced exceptional white wine since at least the early 18th century. Initially producing sweet wines, it was not until the late 1800s that the fine dry white wines came into their own. Every year, the uncompromising, meticulous work in the vineyards through the seasons, a bespoke vinification and ageing ensures the exceptional quality of these singular and acclaimed white wines.

The heir of two icons

A clear, golden colour, this white wine is made from a blend with a majority of Semillon (75%) bringing body and sweetness and Sauvignon Blanc grapes, bringing freshness and structure. The first nose is powerful and fruity, with lovely aromas of peach and quince and an unrivalled complexity. The first taste is smooth and full of flavour. The wine develops with rich body on the palate, almost sweet, giving a feel of Southern France. The finish, with some lovely bitter notes, is very refreshing. These are just a few of the reasons why wine enthusiasts around the world are keen to discover this incredibly fine and rare dry white wine: only approximately 1000 cases are produced every year.

Click here to discover the video

La Clarté de Haut-Brion' grapes are grown on the Haut-Brion terroir, it is born of two prestigious estates: Château Haut-Brion and Château La Mission Haut-Brion. This new bottle reminds of the wine's extraordinary kinship: the bottle has adopted the shape of those of Château Haut-Brion, meanwhile, the label and capsule have taken in the codes of the eminent Château La Mission Haut-Brion.

This second wine makes an excellent introduction before discovering its elders. To reveal its qualities, there are many occasions for tasting it. La Clarté de Haut-Brion can be enjoyed as an aperitif or with seafood or sushi it will be a marvellous accompaniment, as its structure and flavours blend perfectly with noble fish.

A few figures

Harvest dates: From the 19th to the 28th of August

Blend: Sauvignon Blanc: 25.2% / Sémillon: 74.8%

New barrels: 46.4%

Alcohol content: 13.5%

Bottling date: On May 26th 2021

Media inquiries:

Eline Huet [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1809852/La_Carte_de_Haut_Brion_glasses.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1457431/Domaine_Clarence_Dillon_Logo.jpg