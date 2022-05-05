HOYA Vision Care Releases Results of First of its Kind Six-Year MiYOSMART Spectacle Lens Follow-up Clinical Study

05 maggio 2022 a





Strong evidence shows continued long-term lens effectiveness in slowing myopia progression in children

BANGKOK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HOYA Vision Care, a leader in optical technology innovation, shared the results of a six-year follow-up clinical study on its award winning MiYOSMART spectacle lens with Defocus Incorporated Multiple Segments (D.I.M.S.) Technology at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2022 conference in Denver, Colorado in the U.S. The findings, of the longest study on a myopia management spectacle lens, were shared by Professor Carly Lam from the Centre for Myopia Research at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University who conducted the research.

The results of the six-year clinical tudy conducted on 90 children in Asia looked at the progression of myopia in children who wore the HOYA Vision Care's MiYOSMART spectacle lens. The results enhanced a previous three-year follow-up study1, a continuation of a two-year randomized control trial (RCT)2, which was published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology, demonstrating strong evidence of the lenses' effectiveness in slowing down the progression of myopia in children ages 8-13. The findings of the six-year, long-term follow-up study proved the MiYOSMART spectacle lens myopia control effect is sustained over time for children wearing the lens. It also confirmed that patients who stop wearing the MiYOSMART spectacle lens show no rebound effects when compared to the initial myopia rates of progression during the two-year randomized control trial or with the general population.

"This six-year follow-up clinical study on the MiYOSMART spectacle lens, the longest study conducted on a myopia management spectacle lens ever, shows the myopia control effects are sustainable over time which is very exciting news," said Natalia Vlasak, Global head of Medical and Scientific Affairs at HOYA Vision Care. "This study also answered another key question from eye care professionals which was about the rebound effect of the lens - we are very pleased that this clinical study proves that there is no rebound effect if lens use is stopped." "HOYA Vision Care is dedicated to being a leader in developing a safe, effective way to manage the growing problem of myopia in children," she added.

Launched in 2018, the MiYOSMART spectacle lens was developed in cooperation with The Hong Kong Polytechnic University to address myopia, or near sightedness which is a growing global health concern with industry experts predicting nearly 50% of the world's population to be impacted by 2050.3 The lens uses D.I.M.S. Technology that provides children with sharp vision, can be placed in any children's eyeglass frame and appears as a standard spectacle lens. Since 2018, one million patients in more than 30 countries have benefited from wearing the MiYOSMART spectacle lens.4

PRODUCT DISCLAIMER – MiYOSMART has not been approved for myopia management in all countries, including the U.S., and is not currently available for sale in all countries, including the U.S.

