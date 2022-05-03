Monster Energy Named as Official Energy Drink Sponsor of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

03 maggio 2022 a

The longtime supporter of the dirt bike racing community brings its 'Lifestyle in a Can' to the prestigious 12-round USA-based motocross series

CORONA, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The energy drink globally associated with professional motocross racing – Monster Energy – was named as the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship's Official Energy Drink sponsor.

"It's fitting, given Monster Energy's massive commitment to motocross racing that we continue our great relationship with the sport as the presenting sponsor of this year's Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship." said Dan McHugh, Chief Marketing Officer for Monster Energy. "Monster Energy's absolute and unwavering commitment to the sport of motocross was established in 2002, and we've partnered with not only all of the premier race series over the years, but with countless professional and amateur racing teams and individual racers around the world."

Monster Energy's marquee presence at motocross events has been well-established for some two decades. With the addition of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship to its sponsorship roster and as Monster Energy AMA Supercross title sponsor as well as being a prolific sponsor in the MXGP Motocross World Championship, Monster Energy now sponsors all of the premier off-road motorcycle series with the world's greatest riders and will aim to strengthen the sport not only in North America but throughout the world. Along with the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship (aka "Loretta Lynn's"), the list of national, as well as global, motocross and dirt bike-related events that are backed by Monster Energy is second to none in the energy drink industry. And beyond the professional and premier amateur events, Monster Energy's core involvement with amateur motocross – down to the grass roots local track level – has developed such a loyal following with the motocross faithful that the company's glowing M-claw logo rightfully earned the compassion and respect of having the sport's back for 20 years now.

"We are very happy to have Monster Energy as the 'Official Energy Drink' of our series, it's a natural fit. The fan base at the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship is right in Monster Energy's wheelhouse," said Davey Coombs, President of MX Sports Pro Racing. "If ever an energy drink was designed for the American motocross crowd, it's Monster Energy. True to the sport, bold, aggressive in its stance – Monster Energy sits atop the podium as the energy drink of record for motocross."

Activation at the 12-round series will feature Monster Energy's iconic, ground-pounding, swag-filled event rig, overflowing with ice-cold Monster Energy drinks for Nationals fans on those hot, summer motocross racing days.

In addition to its presenting sponsorship with Lucas Oil Pro Motocross this summer, Monster Energy also backs the Monster Energy Kawasaki factory team; Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki factory team; Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing factory team; And a number of racers, including Chase Sexton (Team Honda HRC).

Up Next

The opening round of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, takes place on Saturday, May 28th, with the running of the Fox Raceway National in Pala, California. Further information, including ticket sales, is available at www.promotocross.com

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans.

