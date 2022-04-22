SmallRig's Bright New RC 220 Point-Source Video Lights offer Outstanding Quality, Powerful Performance, and Total Light Control

22 aprile 2022 a

SHENZHEN, China, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful introduction of the SmallRig RC 120 Point-Source Video Lights, SmallRig has upped the ante with the higher-powered RC 220 Point-Source Video Lights! The RC 220 series continue to offer total flexibility in a lightweight (only 1.65kg/3.6lbs), compact design, while noticeably increasing light output.

SmallRig RC 220 Point-Source Video Lights come in two configurations – the RC 220D for Daylight (5600K) output and RC 220B for Bi-Color (daylight or adjustable color) output. The RC 220B allows adjustment of color temperature (2700K ~ 6500K), hue, color-matching, and much more!

RC 220 Point-Source Video Lights

Price & Availability

RC 220B Bi-Color Point-Source Video Light (RRP Price: $369 US)

RC 220D Daylight Point-Source Video Light (RRP Price: $329 US)

SmallRig RC 220 COB Lights are available for order worldwide from April 22nd, 2022.

Link: https://linktr.ee/smallrig.global

About SmallRig

Founded in 2012, SmallRig designs and builds complete accessory solutions for content creations with cameras, gimbals, and mobile phones. Our accessories are widely used in live broadcasting, Vlogging, professional video production, and other fields supported by over two million creators worldwide. SmallRig pioneered the User Co-Design (UCD) mode and DreamRig program with the ultimate goal to co-design with global creators and make their big dreams achievable.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1802454/SmallRig_s_Bright_New_RC_220_Point_Source_Video_Lights.jpg