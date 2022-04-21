CYPHER LEARNING Supports Romanian Association in Transforming Education Through Technology

21 aprile 2022 a

The Nistor Bădiceanu Association Will Use CYPHER LEARNING's Platform to Provide Teacher Training – with the Goal to Support Low-Income Students and Enable Them to Continue Their Education

ORADEA, Romania, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CYPHER LEARNING, a leading provider of learning platforms for schools, universities and organizations around the world, today announced its support for the Nistor Bădiceanu Association and its social economy project "Together we transform the school." This project aims to offer resources and create best practices for Romanian teachers and school administrators, helping them provide quality education to students, especially in low-income areas.

The main activities of the Association are creating educational materials through a learning platform and allowing students to pursue and continue education regardless of the teaching environment (in-person or online). CYPHER LEARNING has provided the Association with MATRIX LMS, its intelligent learning platform for organizations, which will be used to create learning materials and train teachers on innovative teaching methods.

The "Together we transform the school" project is funded by the European Union (EU), promoting innovative pedagogical approaches adapted to the learning needs of today's digital native students. One of the project's goals is to train a minimum of 400 teachers from 20 urban and rural schools from Bihor County, Romania, to use hybrid pedagogy methods (blending in-person and online instruction). For these teachers, participation in the program is free of charge. Program leaders will also use MATRIX to showcase outstanding e-learning lessons created by teachers, with the goal of sharing best practices with teachers all over the country.

"Our project aims to help teachers better adapt their classroom instruction to the current, more digital learning needs of students," said Alin Bădiceanu, founder of the Nistor Bădiceanu Association. "The learning platform we chose can support both the professional development of teachers on the challenges of the hybrid classroom, as well as make learning more engaging for their students later on."

Graham Glass, CEO of CYPHER LEARNING, said: "We are happy to work with the Nistor Bădiceanu Association, so we can support teachers in providing the best education to their students. This is a wonderful opportunity for teachers to use learning platforms in their classes and encourage their students to continue learning."

For more details about CYPHER LEARNING products, please visit www.cypherlearning.com or email [email protected]

About CYPHER LEARNINGCYPHER LEARNING provides an intelligent learning platform that empowers schools, businesses, and entrepreneurs to reimagine online education and deliver the best learning experiences. CYPHER LEARNING has solutions for all major e-learning sectors: NEO LMS for K-20, MATRIX LMS for Businesses, and INDIE LMS for Entrepreneurs. Relied on by millions of users, CYPHER LEARNING supports 40+ languages and has offices worldwide. For more information, please visit www.cypherlearning.com.

About "Nistor Bădiceanu" AssociationThe "Nistor Bădiceanu" Association aims to become a promoter of digital products based on the school curriculum, supporting students and teachers, and bringing innovative and efficient models to the Romanian online course market.

