Novavax Grows Presence at World Vaccine Congress and 32nd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases

- GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, will provide a first look at data from its COVID-19 influenza combination vaccine and seasonal influenza vaccine trials, at the World Vaccine Congress (WVC) in Washington, DC, April 18 - 21, 2022. In addition, the latest data on its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, will be presented at both WVC and the 32nd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in in Lisbon, Portugal, April 23 - 26, 2022. Data from eight abstracts and presentations, including four oral presentations, will be presented across the two congresses.

Gregory M. Glenn, M.D., President, Research and Development, Novavax, said: "Our presence at these two leading industry conferences shows our ongoing commitment to addressing COVID-19, and the advances we have made towards a next-generation influenza vaccine. We look forward to sharing these updates that further demonstrate the potential for our platform."

Key Novavax presentations during WVC:

*NanoFlu identifies a recombinant hemagglutinin (HA) protein nanoparticle influenza vaccine candidate produced by Novavax. This investigational candidate was evaluated during a controlled phase 3 trial conducted during the 2019-2020 influenza season.

Key Novavax presentations during ECCMID:

About Novavax Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) is a biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's proprietary recombinant technology platform harnesses the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles designed to address urgent global health needs. NVX-CoV2373, the company's COVID-19 vaccine, has received conditional authorization from multiple regulatory authorities globally, including the European Commission and the World Health Organization. The vaccine is also under review by multiple regulatory agencies worldwide. In addition to its COVID-19 vaccine, Novavax is also currently evaluating a COVID-seasonal influenza combination vaccine in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, which combines NVX-CoV2373 and its quadrivalent influenza investigational vaccine candidate, previously referred to as NanoFlu. These vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax' proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies.

