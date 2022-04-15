You Have Unclaimed Reward(s): Introducing elago's New Licensed MapleStory Collection

15 aprile 2022 a

SAN DIEGO, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- elago, a tech accessories brand that has worked with BT21 and BLACKPINK in the past, has just announced their newest partnership with MapleStory, the free-to-play, side-scrolling MMORPG. It was first released in the early 2000s and since has been a global phenomenon with over 190 million registered users. Take your love for the game off-screen and gather these collectible accessories while they last!

If you haven't heard of elago, they are a well-established design company that has been operating out of San Diego, California since 2002. As a design company, elago focuses on creating things that are useful and beautiful. elago's designers are instructed to create products that they themselves would love to use. In doing so, they are confident that when a product reaches a customer's hands, they will fall in love with it.

The officially licensed products come in four variations. The first three spotlight popular MapleStory monsters Pinkbean, Orange Mushroom, and Stone Spirit, while the fourth features several monsters together in one design. The accessories are available for all iPhone 13 models, AirPods Pro/AirPods 3, and Apple Watch as well as Galaxy Buds 2/Pro/Live.

The iPhone 13 series collection is made of polycarbonate and thermoplastic polyurethane, which gives it more durability to protect against drops and helps it last longer. A camera guard helps keep the lenses safe without interfering with the photos.elago.comhttps://www.elago.com/maple-storyLike the iPhone 13 cases, the unique designs are available for both AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro. The cases are made with thermoplastic polyurethane, which helps it last longer and gives it rugged protection for daily use. A microdot pattern is in all of the cases to reduce smudging from continued use.elago.comhttps://www.elago.com/maple-story

Keep your Apple Watch armed and adorable with unique MapleStory watch straps. These straps look great and are made to last due to thermoplastic polyurethane construction – not to mention they are incredibly easy to keep clean!elago.comhttps://www.elago.com/maple-story

The final product in this exciting launch is for the Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Buds Pro, and Galaxy Buds Live charging case. Like the AirPods cases, these durable cases are made of thermoplastic polyurethane to ensure longevity and to ensure they are easy to clean. Microdot pattern is also included to help reduce smudging from continued use. All functions, like wireless charging, are compatible with the case on! elago.comhttps://www.elago.com/maple-story

elago is a design company first and foremost. Their motto is “simple sophistication” because they create products that are useful and aesthetic. All of their designs are created in-house from scratch which ensures that the product you get is detail oriented and works perfectly.elago started in San Diego, CA in 2002 and has received numerous international design awards including Spark Awards and reddot awards.

