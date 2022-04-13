World's First Smart Carpet Washer Now Available

13 aprile 2022 a

Deep cleaning carpets with professional results is now as easy as traditional vacuuming.

SEATTLE, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tineco, a pioneer in the field of smart home appliances with a continually expanding product range, today announces the availability of the world's first "smart" carpet and upholstery cleaner: the Tineco CARPET ONE. The CARPET ONE's arrival marks the completion of Tineco's whole-suite household floor care solution.

Floor cleaning and maintenance is essential for many households. Yet the cleaning of textiles is often not considered because it is either too complicated or too expensive. Hiring a professional carpet cleaning company is one solution for many households, but is often extremely pricey. But now, with the Tineco CARPET ONE, everyone can clean their carpets – and most upholstery fabrics - like a pro.

Like all models in the Tineco ONE-Series, the CARPET ONE carpet cleaner is equipped with the brand's proprietary technology, the iLoop Smart Sensor. This sensor detects dirt and automatically applies the necessary suction power and hydration for effective cleaning. It guides users through the cleaning journey with a display screen and voice prompts.

More innovative technologies:

In addition to cleaning carpets, the Tineco CARPET ONE comes equipped with an extension tube and stain treatment attachment for cleaning upholstery, stairs, and other hard-to-reach areas.

This product series also includes the Tineco CARPET ONE PRO, equipped with an advanced LCD screen displaying vivid animations, and the Tineco iCARPET, an equally powerful carpet cleaner. The PRO model will be available in May of this year.

Pre-orders of the CARPET ONE (MSRP 499€) and iCARPET (MSRP 399€) are now available on Tineco's official online store until April 22. Customers who are interested should pre-order as soon as possible as Tineco is offering these special incentives:

About Tineco

Founded in 1998, with the launch of its first vacuum cleaner, Tineco has pushed innovation in the home smart appliance category resulting in hundreds of patents globally. Tineco specializes in creating innovative, intelligent technology to make everyday home products smarter and easier to use. Tineco has quickly shifted to a leader in the smart appliance category with its PURE ONE vacuum portfolio, and with the launch of the market's first smart wet/dry vacuum line - the FLOOR ONE Series.

For more information, please visit https://www.tineco.com.

