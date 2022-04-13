Lawlinguists Joins BIG Language Family, Expands Legal & IP Capabilities

13 aprile 2022 a

MILAN and ATLANTA, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- European legal translation company Lawlinguists announced today that it has joined BIG Language Solutions, a leading global language service provider. Customers of Lawlinguists will immediately benefit from access to BIG's comprehensive range of specialist Legal & IP translation and interpreting services, and investment in resources and secure technologies.

Lawlinguists co-founder Riccardo Massari said: "We are thrilled to join forces with BIG to create a global translation leader for the legal sector. With its support, we can take our high-quality legal translation services to the next level, scaling to meet the rapidly evolving needs of our customers by drawing on BIG's proprietary technology, global resources, growth capital, and complementary service offerings."

Collectively, the BIG Language family comprises a global network of more than 15,000 linguists and subject matter experts who customize and deliver language services in more than 300 languages and dialects. Its IP & Legal division is trusted by global law firms and Fortune 500 companies for timely, accurate, and cost-effective legal language solutions across a broad spectrum of legal content, covering different jurisdictions and local legal terminology. BIG's LanguageVault® platform further supports its customers by providing a fully secure translation environment for sensitive and confidential data that ensures the security and retention of all documents.

"We are excited to welcome Lawlinguists into the BIG Language Solutions family of companies," said Jeff Brink, Founder and CEO of BIG. "Lawlinguists delivers an unparalleled range of specialist, lawyer-centric services that complement BIG's IP & Legal group offerings. By joining forces, the customers of both companies can benefit from access to a larger global network of legal linguists and a wider range of specialist legal translation services. As importantly, the Lawlinguists and BIG teams are a great cultural fit and we look forward to working together to build and deliver resourceful, impactful and secure solutions for all our legal customers."

About LawlinguistsLawlinguists was founded in 2011 by Italian lawyer Riccardo Massari and German lawyer Daniel Nagel and joined by Raffaele Sena, who shares their passion for languages. Within a short time, they created the first and only international network made up exclusively of lawyers from all parts of the world that cooperate to offer legal translation services. This network includes more than 2,000 lawyer-translators who allow Lawlinguists to deliver high-quality legal translations in over 100 language combinations.

About BIG Language SolutionsBIG Language Solutions is disrupting the highly fragmented language industry by assembling a portfolio of high-performing and complementary language service providers (LSPs). Collectively, we navigate the complex nature of language services for our customers so they can achieve global success. Fueled by an entrepreneurial spirit, we empower our companies and their teams to build and deliver resourceful, impactful, and secure customer solutions, all powered by BIG's LanguageVault® - the World's most secure translation environment.

