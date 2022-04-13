HUGO BOSS MD AND MULBERRY SUSTAINABILITY MANAGER JOIN JUDGES FOR REAL LEATHER. STAY DIFFERENT. INTERNATIONAL STUDENT DESIGN COMPETITION

13 aprile 2022 a

LONDON, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two leading industry figures with join the judging panel for the Real Leather. Stay Different. International Student Design Competition 2022 (RLSD '22). Christopher Koerber, Managing Director of HUGO BOSS Ticino and Rosie Wollacott Phillips, Group Sustainability Manager of Mulberry, join celebrity fashion stylist, Mike Adler and 2021 winner, Emily Omesi, for the London final on 15th September.

Open to anyone studying art and design or has graduated from art and design higher education within the last two years RLSD '22, run in partnership with ArtsThread, has a mission to encourage a new generation of designers to reconsider using leather and other natural materials to create designs where longevity and minimal environmental impact is key.

Christopher Koerber, Managing Director of HUGO BOSS Ticino, commented:

"For HUGO BOSS sustainability means creating innovative, high-quality products, while taking responsibility for ensuring ethical corporate governance. We bear responsibility for a complex global value chain and choose our suppliers and distributors carefully. We are committed to making it more sustainable from start to finish.

"Raising awareness amongst young designers about the role they can play by choosing more sustainable and appropriately sourced materials is vital. Supporting RLSD '22 will help to drive positive change and innovation by inspiring the next generation of design talent."

Rosie Wollacott Phillips, Mulberry's Group Sustainability Manager, which produced its first 100% sustainable leather handbag in 2019 and has committed to developing the world's lowest carbon leather, added:

"I am delighted to join the judging panel for this year's competition. It is an important opportunity to encourage tomorrow's designers to consider working with natural, sustainable, and responsibly sourced leather.

"The leather industry diverts two million tonnes of waste from landfill every year, converting these materials into accessories, clothing and footwear which are made to last. Leather is a beautiful, sustainable material and when sourced properly proponents of slow fashion have a responsibility to champion it."

Steven Sothmann, judging panel chair, highlighted the waste the fashion industry creates, not just with disposable fast fashion but in its material choice:

"Forty per cent of hides from the meat and dairy industry are thrown away, ending up in landfill. So, when considering a leather purchase, you do so knowing you're helping to reduce waste and lowering the CO2 emissions of landfill."

Competition entrants will be challenged to design an item of clothing, footwear or accessory using 50% or more leather. Shortlisted finalists win an all-expenses paid trip to London, during Fashion Week in September, to present their design concept in a live final. As part of their prize the global finalists will have their design professionally made to present to the judges.

The competition is now live, with entries being accepted until 30th June: https://www.artsthread.com/competitions/international-student-design-competition-2022/