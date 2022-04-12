TCL Europe unveils multi-category products for new entertainment and home lifestyle experiences

12 aprile 2022 a

From connected domestic appliances to TVs and soundbars, TCL brings the best of technology and grows its home comfort line-up for a fully integrated ecosystem

HONG KONG, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, one of the dominant players in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics company, reinforces its position in home comfort and entertainment with the launch of its latest domestic appliance products including new washing machines, and an expanded AI x IoT ecosystem for 2022 with new connected air conditioners, robot vacuum cleaners and air purifiers to European consumers.

TCL also introduces its new C Series Mini LED QLED TVs with the most advanced and smart features, and further technology upgrades for its latest generation of Mini LED models.

Always moving forward, to provide consumers with endlessly improved entertainment options, the TCL 2022 range also includes a series of new soundbars, including one with the second generation of TCL's exclusive award-winning RAY•DANZ technology.

A growing lineup of major and small domestic appliances for an easier life at home

After introducing the first TCL air conditioners in 2021 in Europe, the company is demonstrating its dedication to design and innovation with the launch of its new premium split air conditionerFreshIN in 2022. With a number of key premium features, this elegant product (available in 9K and 12K BTU models) will complement any space and prevents uncomfortable temperature fluctuations within a room.

This year, TCL introduces the P2 Series washing machines[1], with steam programs to eliminate most common bacteria and ensure the most hygienic results and protection. The smart auto-dosing system intelligently calculates the precise amount of detergent, softener and water necessary for each cycle. The new TCL P2 series washer&dryer[2] also features the Air Refresh Program that removes odours in only 25 minutes without any detergent needed.

TCL is also building on the success of its range of intelligent IoT small domestic appliances launched in Europe in December 2021, with new models of Sweeva robot vacuum cleaners (Sweeva 3000M and 3500M) and Breeva air purifiers (Breeva Pro series 700 and 400) due for release in 2022[3]. These TCL smart devices can be controlled by TCL Home App, and are also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

TCL New C Series TVs

bring exceptional viewing and entertainment experience to all

This year again, driven by its new brand signature Inspire Greatness, TCL has worked on new smart Mini LED and QLED TVs to offer connected entertainment through the best technology.

With the ambition of becoming the top player in the Mini LED TV sector, TCL has made significant improvements in TCL Mini LED technology. TCL Mini LED TVs now offer an even better visual experience to users with higher and more precise contrast, higher brightness, less blooming, and a better uniformity.

The new Red Dot Design Award winners TCL C93 and C83 Mini LED series TVs featuring Google TV deliver the finest cinematic home theatre and entertainment experience, for watching movies and TV shows, video gaming, communicating by video call, home fitness and more. TCL C93 Series[4] is the TCL flagship 4K Mini LED TV with its integrated full sound system and its thousands of Mini LEDs with almost 2,000+ Local dimming zones[5]. On the other hand, the TCLC83 Series[6] combines full array latest generation Mini LED, QLED, 4K HDR Premium 1000, 144Hz Motion Clarity Pro for powerfully precise contrast, and sharp and colourful HDR picture quality.

In the TCL QLED TV range, the new TCLC73 Series[7] combines QLED, 4K HDR Pro, and 144Hz Motion Clarity Pro with smooth, sharp and colourful HDR picture quality for all gaming and entertainment lovers. What's more, with Game Master Pro, HDMI 2.1, ALLM, 144Hz VRR, Freesync Primium, TCL Game Bar and latest HDR formats supported (including HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ), this TCL TV will be the best companion to enjoy any HDR movies, sports and games. To offer European consumers endless entertainment possibilities, TCL just launched the TCL C63 Series[8]. As a superior QLED 4K TV, TCL C63 Series is designed to deliver a comprehensive range of entertainment experience with Google TV, exceptional audiovisual performance, and even more colours.

Finally, to provide a complete TV range and affordable technology meeting all consumers' expectations, TCL is also launching its new 4K HDR TVs with Google TV: the TCL P73 Series and P63 Series.

A major step in the field of audio with exclusive TCL RAY•DANZ technology

In pursuit of an even better immersive audio experience, as a leader in the Dolby Atmos soundbar segment in Europe, TCL developed and introduced the innovative and award-winning RAY•DANZ technology in 2020. Featuring uniquely rearward angled speakers that beam sound waves towards curved acoustic reflector units, it creates wider and homogeneous soundstage (compared to mainstream soundbars) without any digital processing and no compromising on audio quality, clarity, or accuracy.

In 2022, TCL is launching the second generation of RAY•DANZ technology, with the new Red Dot Design Award winner TCLC935U Soundbar: a flagship 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos soundbar empowered by RAY•DANZ technology, to match the Dolby Vision picture quality of TCL TVs.

This spring, to offer more entertainment choices for all users, TCL is also introducing a new affordable, fully complete and easy to set up soundbar (TCL S522W) and a sophisticated 3.1 channel high quality soundbar with wireless subwoofer with 350W audio power (TCL P733W).

Looking back and forward

These new products are firmly in line with TCL's s new brand signature "Inspire Greatness". TCL's mission remains to make people's lives more convenient and intelligent with high quality products at competitive price, always putting consumers first. Today, more than ever, TCL wants to push the limits of what is possible with technology, and play a key role in customers' lives by inspiring them and helping them enjoy new lifestyle experiences at home.

Since TCL launched its new advanced smart products and services in 2021, its market share and core competitiveness has grown and it has achieved solid results in a challenging market. According to Omdia, the global market share of TCL TV continued to increase to 11.5% in 2021, firmly ranking No. 3 worldwide.Global revenue from TCL TV Business increased by 24.3% year-on-year to HK $49.27 Billion (USD $6.3 Billion), and TCL also ranked No.2 in the LCD TV market share globally in 2021. Relying on its first-mover advantage in the Mini LED field, TCL achieved significant growth in the sales volume of mid-to-high-end smart screen: the sales volume of QLED TV and Mini LED TV increased by 53.8% and 50.5% year-on-year, respectively. In Europe, with the success of its 2021 QLED and Mini LED C Series, TCL had spectacular achievements and a high growth momentum, reaching a sales revenue for TCL TVs up by 52.2% year-on-year.

TCL has been a pioneer in the Mini LED industry since 2018, and will keep moving forward with significant technology improvements on its brand-new TCL Mini LED models, to offer a better viewing experience to users around the world. Apart from being a beloved TV brand, TCL has also successfully reinforced its multi-category range to create full connected home using the best of technology for consumers. In 2022, TCL will accelerate its domestic appliances strategy in Europe and provide a growing line-up of home lifestyle products to meet the consumers' new expectations for healthy living and an easier life at home.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home and mobile appliances.

