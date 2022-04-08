Turkey's Minister of Transport and Infrastructure H.E. Adil Karaismailoğlu stated that "Türkiye's 30-year transport plan is ready"

08 aprile 2022 a

- ISTANBUL, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Minister of Transport and Infrastructure H.E. Adil Karaismailoğlu made important statements in the "Transport Vision 2053" meeting where the transport and communication infrastructure plans of Türkiye were introduced.

Emphasizing that the decisions in the "Transport and Logistics Master Plan", prepared in accordance with the Vision 2053 of Türkiye, would 'design the future by promoting the development of all modes of transport both in Türkiye and in the world, Minister Karaismailoğlu stated:

"As a government which has built whatever it has promised and which has dedicated at its people whatever it has dreamt of, our government heads towards its aim for the 'Great and Powerful Türkiye' with firm steps. Our 30-year plans are ready to enable Türkiye to take its rightful place among the top economies of the world. To guarantee the bright future of our youth and the prosperity of our people from today, we will invest 197,9 billion USD in the rail, road, maritime and air transport and communications by the year 2053. These investments will contribute more than 1 trillion USD to GDP, 1.36 trillion USD to production and to employment for 27.7 million people.

"Transport and Logistics Master Plan" prepared by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure was introduced at the "Transport Vision 2053" meeting organized on Tuesday, April 5 2022, at Atatürk Kültür Merkezi, İstanbul. Aimed at offering the best alternatives for passenger transport by considering all modes of transport with an integrated approach, this Plan presents the steps and strategies necessary for the development of a competitive logistics sector for cargo transport.

"The burden on the land transport will shift to the railways"

Emphasizing the importance of shifting the share of road transport from passenger and cargo to the other modes of transport for maximization of Türkiye's potential and geographical superiority, Minister Karaismailoğlu stated that the "Transport and Logistics Master Plan" pays special attention to the railways within this framework and added "The share of railway transport from Turkish passenger and cargo network will be increased. The share of railway passenger transport will be increased from 0.96% to 6.20%, which means an increase in the number of passengers from 19.5 million today to 270 million."

The Minister of Transport and Infrastructure further stated "Transport and Infrastructure Master Plan will contribute to the economic development of Türkiye as well as meeting the expectations of our people. With the new high-speed railway lines, Türkiye will have a more sustainable, safe, clean, accessible, inclusive, fast, and technologically more innovative transport sector."

Türkiye has chosen the Sustainable and Environmentalist Scenario in the Scope of its Transport and Logistics Master Plan.

Minister Karaismailoğlu highlighted that the reduction of the share of road transport for passengers and cargo will significantly contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions from transport.

While the share of railway transport among all modes of transport is estimated to be 0.96% in 2023, this figure will reach 6.20%, with a 13-times increase, in 2053 within the framework of the "Transport and Logistics Master Plan". Accordingly, while the rail cargo transport estimate for 2023 is 5.08%, it will rise to 21,93% in 2053, with a 7-times increase.

