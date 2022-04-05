Plex Makes Streaming Media Easier for People Struggling to Find What to Watch and Where to Watch it, Now Offering One Window into All Streaming Services

05 aprile 2022 a

Plex is the only media platform to offer free entertainment, including over 50,000 free, on-demand titles, movies, and shows paired with the ability to find where any title is streaming, and create a personalized movie and TV watch list

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Movie and TV lovers rejoice, it's time to kiss your streaming struggles goodbye. Starting today, with two major updates, global streaming media platform Plex becomes the only app you need to find any movie or show, acting as one window into ALL your paid and free streaming services. Plex is the first and only streaming platform to offer free ad-supported movies, shows, and live TV together with the ability to easily search for any title ever made and create a customized watch list for all the movies and shows you're interested in, regardless of where they are.

With these new features there's no longer a need to hop in and out of various streaming services, as Plex pulls it all into one easy-to-navigate window, making it a one-stop-shop for all of your favorite media. Considering reports estimate that 60% of global consumers find the process of navigating multiple apps to be frustrating, and have spent about 600 million minutes collectively trying to figure out what to watch on their myriad of paid and free streaming services, streaming without struggle is a massive problem that Plex now solves.

Plex Discover: Looking for what to watch and where to watch it? Just "Plex it."

According to a J.D. Power survey, the average consumer now has between four and five different streaming services, and a recent Horowitz Research Report shows 49% of people find it hard to know what shows are on which services, while 44% say they often have a hard time finding something to watch at all. Many essentially give up altogether.

Plex's new Discover source will do for streaming media what Google did for the Internet - help take an overwhelming experience and simplify it by allowing you to plug any movie or show into https://watch.plex.tv/ and "Plex it" to find where it's available to watch. From there, if your movie or show is streaming on a service you have, you can launch it from Plex, eliminating the time searching for something to watch.

Plex Universal Watchlist: Like an Amazon Wish List for movies and TV shows

If the title isn't available on a service you have, simply add it to the new Plex Universal Watchlist, a simple way to keep track of anything you want to watch. This means no more scrolling for hours on end looking for something to enjoy. Plex will even show you newly available titles from your Universal Watchlist when they are on one of your services. Because Plex Universal Watchlist captures what you want to watch, we'll always be able to tell you where to watch it, even if it's no longer on the service you first saw it on. This philosophy has guided the platform to take the pain out of streaming and to get to the fun part more quickly.

"We have been saying for years that our goal was to create a one-stop-shop for all the entertainment that matters to you, and today we put a massive piece of that puzzle in place," said Keith Valory, CEO of Plex. "With new streaming services, movies, and shows constantly coming available, it's time to tame the media chaos and that's what we aim to do with these new features. In short, we know it's painful to find what to watch. We just want to get you there as quickly as possible."

One Window Into All Your Favorite Media…and MoreAs THE place for all of your media, Plex offers consumers a bevy of additional features that include:

To start building your Universal Watchlist, open the Plex app on your favorite platform or visit https://www.plex.tv for more information. Digital assets are available to view and download here.

About Plex Available in over 180 countries, Plex is solving the streaming media chaos making it quick and easy to find and play any movie or TV show being streamed online, acting as one window into ALL streaming services, including those you subscribe to. It's also the first, and only, streaming platform to offer access to free entertainment - including over 50,000 free titles, movies, and TV shows on-demand, as well as hundreds of free-to-stream live TV channels. Plex has partnered with some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Paramount, Lionsgate, Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), Sony Pictures Television, Sinclair Broadcast Group, AMC, A+E, and Crackle. Plex is also the only streaming service that lets users integrate their own personal media collections with a continuously growing library of free third-party entertainment spanning virtually all genres, interests, and languages. The company is independently owned, backed by Intercap and Kleiner Perkins. For more visithttps://plex.tv, [email protected] on Twitter, or find us onFacebook andInstagram.

