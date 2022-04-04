SONY PICTURES' "MORBIUS" LAUNCHES INTO VISUALLY IMMERSIVE 270-DEGREE PANORAMIC SCREENX THEATERS

04 aprile 2022 a

- Also Experience the Film in CJ 4DPLEX's Multi-Sensory 4DX Theaters

Tickets on Sale Now

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX, the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, announced today that Sony Pictures Entertainment's "Morbius" is now playing in the visually immersive 270-degree panoramic ScreenX as well as the multi-sensory 4DX.

ScreenX expands specially selected film sequences onto the left and right-side walls of the auditorium, surrounding moviegoers with exclusive imagery that naturally fills their peripheral vision and immerses them into the story and action of the film. CJ 4DPLEX collaborated closely with Sony Pictures to ensure the highest quality presentation of the film and guarantee an immersive, 270-degree panoramic viewing experience that can't be replicated elsewhere. "Morbius" will be available on over 368 ScreenX screens worldwide and 67 screens in North America with Regal Cinemas, Cineplex, B&B, Cinepolis and CGV Cinemas.

4DX transcends the traditional moviegoing experience by submerging audiences into CJ 4DPLEX's innovative theater technology that enhances on-screen visuals with over 20 unique motion and environmental effects. "Morbius" will be on over 772 4DX screens worldwide and over 52 screens in North America with Regal Cinemas, Cineplex, Cinepolis, Marcus Theatres and CGV Cinemas.

"We are excited for audiences to seek their teeth into and witness 'Morbius' through our immersive and premium film formats, ScreenX and 4DX. Fans around the world will be able to experience the film in theaters in unique ways that just can't be replicated anywhere else," said Don Savant, CEO & President, CJ 4DPLEX America."

"Sony Pictures has truly brought a new Marvel legend to life. We thank them for their collaboration and creative input to make the ScreenX and 4DX experiences one-of-a-kind for this thrilling antihero story" said Jongryul Kim, CEO, CJ 4DPLEX.

Tickets for "Morbius" are on sale now and can be purchased at your local ScreenX and 4DX theaters.

About "Morbius"One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?

Directed by Daniel Espinosa. Screen Story and Screenplay by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless. Based on the Marvel Comics. Produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach and Lucas Foster. Executive producers are Jared Leto, Louise Rosner and Emma Ludbrook. The film stars Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson.

About CJ 4DPLEXCJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'ScreenX', '4DX', and '4DX Screen' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite". CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in Live Events by Fast Company, and the technology has been recognized with Silver at the Edison Awards in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theatre, ScreenX draws you into the story on the main screen and immerses you in a virtual reality like setting with cinema quality resolution. To date, there are over 368 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 38 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 772 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 69 countries.

4DXScreen is a powerful combination of our super premium immersive theatre technologies of ScreenX and 4DX in one auditorium, creating a never-before-seen experience for cinemagoers. To date, there are 41 4DXScreens installed around the globe.

