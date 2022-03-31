Securing the Future of Payments: PCI SSC Publishes PCI Data Security Standard v4.0

31 marzo 2022 a

— Global Industry Feedback Helps Shape Standard to Secure Global Payment Data —

WAKEFIELD, Mass., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC), a global payment security forum, published version 4.0 of the PCI Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). PCI DSS is a global standard that provides a baseline of technical and operational requirements designed to protect account data. PCI DSS v4.0 replaces version 3.2.1 to address emerging threats and technologies and enable innovative methods to combat new threats. The updated standard and Summary of Changes document are available now on the PCI SSC website.

To provide organizations time to understand the changes in version 4.0 and implement any updates needed, the current version of PCI DSS, v3.2.1, will remain active for two years until it is retired on 31 March 2024. Once assessors have completed training in PCI DSS v4.0, organizations may assess to either PCI DSS v4.0 or PCI DSS v3.2.1. The standard also provides additional time for organizations to implement many of the new requirements. More information on the implementation timeline can be found on the PCI Perspectives Blog.

Feedback from the global payments industry drove changes to the standard. Over the course of three years, more than 200 organizations provided over 6,000 items of feedback to ensure the standard continues to meet the complex, ever-changing landscape of payment security.

"The industry has had unprecedented visibility into, and impact on the development of PCI DSS v4.0," says Lance Johnson, Executive Director of PCI SSC. "Our stakeholders provided substantial, insightful, and diverse input that helped the Council effectively advance the development of this version of the PCI Data Security Standard."

Updates to the standard focus on meeting the evolving security needs of the payments industry, promoting security as a continuous process, increasing flexibility for organizations using different methods to achieve security objectives, and enhancing validation methods and procedures. Details about the updates can be found in the PCI DSS v4.0 Summary of Changes document on the PCI SSC website.

Examples of the changes in PCI DSS v4.0 include:

WATCH: "First Look at PCI DSS v4.0" a video featuring Council representatives discussing key changes to the standard.

"PCI DSS v4.0 is more responsive to the dynamic nature of payments and the threat environment," says Emma Sutcliffe, SVP, Standards Officer of PCI SSC. "Version 4.0 continues to reinforce core security principles while providing more flexibility to better enable diverse technology implementations. These updates are supported by additional guidance to help organizations secure account data now and into the future."

LISTEN: Coffee with The Council: A Preview of the PCI DSS v4.0 and Transition Training a podcast featuring Council representatives discussing what to expect with PCI DSS v4.0 and assessor training information.

In addition to the updated standard, supporting documents published in the PCI SSC Document Library include the Summary of Changes from PCI DSS v3.2.1 to v4.0, the v4.0 Report on Compliance (ROC) Template, ROC Attestations of Compliance (AOC), and ROC Frequently Asked Questions. Self-Assessment Questionnaires (SAQs) will be published in the coming weeks.

To support global adoption of PCI DSS, the standard and Summary of Changes will be translated into several languages. These translations will be published over the next few months, between March and June 2022.

The Council will provide additional information throughout the year to help the community understand the changes made to the standard. This includes the PCI DSS Symposium, an online education event available 21 June 2022 for PCI SSC community members. Training for assessors will be available in June. For a schedule of assessor training sessions consult the PCI SSC training resource page.

VIEW: "PCI DSS v4.0 At a Glance" an overview document on the changes to PCI DSS v4.0.

About the PCI Security Standards Council

The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) leads a global, cross-industry effort to increase payment security by providing industry-driven, flexible, and effective data security standards and programs that help businesses detect, mitigate, and prevent cyberattacks and breaches. Connect with the PCI SSC on LinkedIn. Join the conversation on Twitter @PCISSC. Subscribe to the PCI Perspectives Blog.

