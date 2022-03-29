Forget "New Normal" and "Next Normal": Success in Event Management Industry Means Embracing the NEW NOW™

29 marzo 2022 a

GES Launches Spiro™

Expanding Virtual, Hybrid & Traditional Special Event Services of Leading Global Event Management Company

LAS VEGAS, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a lot of focus on "the way things used to be" and "getting back to pre-2019," but neither conversation addresses the current state of events and experiences. Rather than reflecting on a world that was, or trying to predict what the future holds, GES, one of the world's leading live event companies is taking a major step toward embracing change, identifying new growth opportunities, and, ultimately, redefining what it means to "come together."

GES, a leading global provider of exhibition services and live event venue services introduces its newest venture Spiro™, the brand experience agency for the NEW NOW™. Spiro strengthens GES' abilities to manage traditional events and will offer a new set of capabilities that deliver heightened experience dividends for the ways events have now evolved.

"The launch of Spiro comes at a very opportune time for our industry and clients," said Spiro's Global President, Jeff Stelmach. "The past two years have reinforced the critical value of events and experiences in connecting people. Now, some people might meet up in one place while others are joining online. Some interactions take place entirely online. It's not about meeting people with similar interests in a single location – it's about people with similar interests meeting up in the mediums where they are. We see this not as a hurdle, but rather, as an opportunity to draw even bigger audiences and attract attendees who might never have been able to 'attend' live events before."

Skilled in analytic, strategic event management, creative design and production, Spiro sees in-person, virtual and hybrid events alike as opportunities for immersive, interactive storytelling and brand loyalty-building.

"There have never been so many ways for businesses to thoughtfully engage with their key audiences – and gain access to new ones," said Spiro's Chief Marketing Officer, Carley Faircloth. "One of Spiro's key offerings is creating Communities of Practice – a design approach that positions events as catalysts for ongoing community. Through this proprietary approach, experiences are elevated beyond the transactional, to pay dividends to the experience deficit global audiences now face."

While Spiro expands capabilities for in-person as well as virtual, hybrid and integrated experiences, GES will continue as a leader in to providing its full spectrum of traditional exhibition services and tradeshows. For more about GES, visit GES.com. For more about Spiro, visit www.ThisIsSpiro.com.

About GES

GES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company with a legacy spanning more than 90 years, is a global live events company providing exhibition services, brand experiences, and live event venue services throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. GES offers the right blend of experience, fresh ideas, and deep industry knowledge. The company's award-winning services combined with accommodations, event technology, and innovative tools help you optimize your events - making all aspects of planning and execution simple and worry-free. GES' passionate team of highly skilled experts works side-by-side with you to deliver impactful, creative, and data-driven solutions to capture the full value of your shows. GES partners with leading brands and shows and has been recognized with many prestigious industry awards. For more information, visit www.ges.com.

About Spiro

Spiro, part of the GES collective and Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI), is a world-class brand experience agency that brings clients' visions to life by redefining human connections with innovation and immersive storytelling for live, virtual, and hybrid experiences – all with global scale. Spiro serves some of the world's most valuable brands with a broad range of services, including brand and platform strategy & planning, content creation, exhibit & portfolio management, corporate meetings, conferences & events, product launches, sponsorship activations, and more. For more information on Spiro, part of the GES collective, visit www.ThisIsSpiro.com.

