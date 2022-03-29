Amit Sevak Named Next President and CEO of ETS

29 marzo 2022 a

PRINCETON, N.J., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the ETS Board of Trustees announced Amit Sevak will join the organization as its seventh president and chief executive officer.

"Amit is a transformational leader — I am excited about the experience and commitment to our mission that he will bring to ETS," said Jeffrey Sine, chair of the ETS Board of Trustees. "I am confident Amit will be an inspiration to colleagues and customers as the organization moves forward in its work to advance access, quality and equity in education and learning worldwide."

Sevak has held leadership roles around the world, including at the University of Europe in Madrid, INTI International University & Colleges in Kuala Lumpur and Universidad Tecnológica de México (UNITEC) in Mexico City. He has served with many nonprofits, including Cambiar Education, CitiBridge, and Education Design Lab. More recently, he provided coaching and capital to edtech startups throughout the world at Mindset Global.

"I have long believed in the incredible power of learning that is embodied in the mission of ETS," Sevak said. "ETS enables education opportunities for millions of individuals all over the world, I am honored to join the ETS family in advancing this vital mission."

Sevak will succeed Walt MacDonald, who has served as president and CEO since 2014.

"Walt MacDonald has been an incredibly effective leader who has consistently prioritized the mission of ETS to ensure the greatest good for all learners," Sine said. "He leaves behind a legacy of a 38-year career at ETS, during which time his leadership had an immeasurable impact on so many individuals inside and outside of the ETS family."

Sevak will begin his new role at ETS on June 15, 2022.

