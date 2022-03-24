A new Guinness World Records™ title by Enerjisa and Galatasaray

24 marzo 2022 a

ISTANBUL, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The solar power plant installed on the roof of the Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex Nef Stadium by Enerjisa Enerji, the pioneering and leading company of the electricity distribution and retail sector in Turkey, and Galatasaray, the team of the firsts and the bests, has begun generating energy. The solar farm broke the Guinness World Records™ title for the world's '' most powerful solar power output from a sports stadium'' in terms of installed capacity and went down in history.

Built over an area of 40,000 square metres in total, the solar farm's investment, which was around 20 million Turkish Liras, was financed by Enerjisa Enerji. Thanks to the solar power plant installed in line with the principles of Performance Based Business Model, the stadium will generate its own electricity and will also become a role model in energy saving.

Electricity generation equivalent to the consumption of 2,000 householdsGenerating electricity from the sun, which is a 100% renewable and clean energy resource, the power plant will prevent the emission of approximately 3,250 tons of CO₂ every year; hence, the plant will avoid the release of GHGs that can be cleaned by 200,000 trees from the atmosphere in 25 years and will contribute to the protection of environment. Over 10,000 solar panels built on the stadium's rooftop to provide 4.2 MW installed capacity break the title to be the solar power plant with the highest capacity among the stadiums worldwide. The panels mounted will generate 4,650 MWh electric energy, which is equivalent to the consumption of approximately 2,000 households for a year. As part of the Energy Performance Model, maintenance works of the plant will also be provided by Enerjisa Enerji for 10 years.

The Solar Power Plant will contribute more than 1 Billion TL to our club at the end of 25 years.

Speaking at the press meeting of the project, Burak Elmas President of the Galatasaray Sports Club stated: "The efforts to install a Solar Power Plant, which will operate with high performance and from which we can get the highest efficiency, on the rooftop of our stadium began during the administration of our 37th President, the late Mustafa Cengiz, and these efforts have come to an end during our period. The most important feature of this project is that it is the most powerful solar power output from a sports stadium 'in terms of its installed capacity' built on the rooftop of a football stadium worldwide. On the other hand, it is also the first project in Turkey to be implemented on a stadium rooftop with a Performance-Based Business Model. We completed the entire project on time. At Galatasaray Sports Club, we are aware of the significance of consuming energy generated from domestic and renewable resources. We are also aware that the path to reduce our country's dependence on foreign resources and to create employment is goes through the accurate consumption of our energy. We, whose tradition is hope, are endeavouring to leave a habitable world to future generations.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who put efforts for our solar power plant project, which will contribute more than 1 Billion TL to our club throughout its operation life, to Enerjisa, and particularly to our late President Mustafa Cengiz and his executive team."

The fact that the value created by joining forces of two significant brands achieved the Guinness World Records™ title enhanced our happiness and pride.

Speaking at the press conference, Murat Pınar, CEO of Enerjisa Enerji and Chairman of Enerjisa Müşteri Çözümleri A.Ş., remarked, "We offer our customers sustainability- and technology-oriented products under the umbrella of 'Energy of My Business'. Our goal is to contribute to our customers, our country and the environment. Because we are aware that this is the basis of sustainability.

The project we carried out with Galatasaray at NEF Stadium was one of the best examples. We believe that the project will also make a great contribution to the financial sustainability of Turkish sports.

Thanks to the project we have initiated here today, we will set an example for the sports community. The fact that the value created by joining forces of two significant brands achieved the Guinness World Records™ title enhanced our happiness and pride."

FACT SHEET:What is Enerjisa Energy Performance Model (Performance Based Business Model)?In the Enerjisa Performance Based Business Model, a long-term contract is drawn by and between Enerjisa and the companies/organisations that would like to build a power plant. Payments are based on the production performance of the installed solar energy power plant. Throughout the contract period, Enerjisa provides free consultancy services and guides its customers at every stage of solar energy conversion.

Advantages of Solar Energy Systems for Companies/Organisations:

