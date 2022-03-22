Introducing FLYPE protocol, a groundbreaking DEX for swapping and trading LP tokens

22 marzo 2022 a

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flype protocol transforms a time-consuming, multi-step process into an effortless single swap that we call "Flypping". it turns LP tokens into tradable assets, thus creating an entirely new liquid market.

Change Liquidity Positions in a single swap

Flyppers can seamlessly switch positions between different liquidity pools and protocols in a single transaction. They can also Flype-in to create new positions or Flype-out of existing ones.

Instead of lengthy withdrawal procedures with multiple token exchange pairs, Flype enables direct trading of LP tokens by relying on its unique market maker mechanism — IMM.

IMM stands for Flype's Interoperable Market Maker mechanism, which computes the value of the LP tokens based on their underlying asset's Oracle price and pool reserves. This unique mechanism significantly reduces divergence loss for liquidity providers as compared to common AMMs.

The Liquidity Market

DeFi protocols and liquidity pools have evolved into an enormous ecosystem with more than 500 protocols and over 10,000 pools, creating new lucrative investment opportunities.

All the while, changing tokens' position between pools and protocols has been an expensive and time-consuming multi-step process, creating a high entry barrier for new traders and liquidity providers to navigate the market.

At present, a liquidity provider who has a position in UNISWAP's WBTC-ETH pool and wants to change to a more solid one like the USDC/DAI pool, would have to go through the following steps:

The Flype Advantage

About Flype:

FLYPE is a DEX protocol for swapping LP tokens in a single transaction.

