Spark Networks Announces the Appointment of Ken Chin as Chief Product Officer

16 marzo 2022 a

a

a

In a category that is expected to grow by $3.56 bn from 2019 to 2024, Spark's appointment shows focus on true innovation

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Networks SE, a leading social dating platform for meaningful relationships, which includes premium brands such as Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate and JSwipe, today announced that Ken Chin will serve as the company's newly created role of Chief Product Officer to lead the brands' continued growth.

Chin is an accomplished leader with over 20 years' experience in product leadership for online marketplaces (eBay and SeekAsia) and e-commerce (FarFetch). As a group product manager at eBay, he was critical in driving a merger between eBay's EU Retail Promotions Platform with the global platform, and crucial in driving corporate innovation at BCG Digital Ventures. He has international experience and has built high performance teams throughout his career, driving digital transformation and enabling corporate innovation.

"I've experienced many different brand innovations throughout my time in product leadership, but to work with Spark Networks to execute a customer-focused product strategy in a fascinating industry like this is an exciting opportunity," said Chin. "The online dating market is an incredibly ripe territory — not only for product innovation and brand growth, but for delivering products that customers love and want to use."

With the rapid growth of the meaningful dating segment of the online dating market, adding the role of Chief Product Officer is a key move in Spark Networks' plan to focus on talent, product, technology and marketing in 2022.

"Our family of brands serves roughly four million page views per day of singles searching for serious relationships and millions of paid subscribers per year, and with the world continuing to evolve how they engage with one another online, the time is now to invest in top talent to help Spark Networks create the best user experiences in the marketplace," said Spark Networks CEO Eric Eichmann. "That's why we are so excited to welcome Ken Chin as Chief Product Officer. Starting in early Q2, Ken will bring a fresh perspective and robust expertise to our ongoing commitment to product development and innovation."

To learn more about Spark Networks, visit https://www.spark.net/.

About Spark Networks SESpark Networks SE is a leading global dating company with headquarters in Berlin, Germany and offices in New York and Utah. The Company's widening portfolio of premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. Spark Networks SE in its current form is the result of the merger between Affinitas GmbH and Spark Networks, Inc. in 2017 and the addition of Zoosk, Inc. in 2019. Spark has approximately one million monthly paying subscribers globally.