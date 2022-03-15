SMSEagle Introduces Version 4 Of Their NXS-line Devices Providing Improved Performance, Reliability And Security

15 marzo 2022 a

POZNAN, Poland, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SMSEagle, a leading provider of hardware SMS gateways, today announced the launch of the new hardware platform of their NXS-line devices, Rev. 4: the NXS-9700 4G and NXS-9750 4G. The upgrade offers enhanced efficiency and stability as well as being compatible with the worldwide 4G network.

SMSEagle is a professional hardware SMS gateway for sending and receiving SMS messages in an automated manner. The significant new hardware upgrades include:

Its Linux on-board operating system has also been upgraded to Linux 5.1x. Additionally, it offers new versions of the web server and its database. These recent modifications deliver a seamless user-experience that is both reliable and secure.

Importantly, the NXS-97xx 4G also provides worldwide 4G/3G cellular network compatibility with a global user base in over 90 countries.

"These upgrades represent our determination to keep up with ever rising requirements for performance and security" said Radosław Janowski, CEO of SMSEagle. "The NXS-97xx 4G offers both the flexibility and the fortitude to support the growing needs of IT professionals, worldwide."

SMSEagle continues to facilitate the need for a reliable means of automated communication via top of the line hardware with software. By revising their existing hardware and releasing new products with new features, users can maximize their productivity and expand their automation.

Along with the Rev. 4 upgrade to the NXS-line devices, SMSEagle has also changed up their packaging to be more eco-friendly, thereby minimizing waste and becoming more sustainable.

NXS-97xx Rev.4 line devices are fully compatible and interoperable with existing NXS-97xx line. The hardware Rev.4 line devices will gradually replace the current NXS-97xx Rev.3 line.

About SMSEagle

SMSEagle is a leading provider of SMS gateway hardware worldwide. The device is a EU-originated product for automatic sending & receiving of SMS messages, allowing you to send SMS alerts coming from network monitoring systems, SMS tokens from authentication systems, convert email to SMS messages, send and receive SMS texts using API.

For more information, visit https://www.smseagle.eu/

