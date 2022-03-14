RevBits Privileged Access Management secures gold and edges out ThycoticCentrify Secret Server in the 2022 Globee Awards®

14 marzo 2022 a

Cybersecurity Solutions provider RevBits named as Gold Winner in one category and a Silver Winner in two more at the 18th Annual Globee Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards

MINEOLA, N.Y., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RevBits announced that it received gold-level recognition in the 2022 Globee Awards® for its' Privileged Access Management solution. The Globee Awards recognizes the world's top providers by their organizational performance, technology, products, services leadership, initiatives, and more.

RevBits is pleased to be awarded gold in the following categories:

Receiving silver in the Privileged Access Control category was ThycoticCentrify - Secret Server.

"As a developer of cybersecurity software, our focus is on providing our customers with sophisticated – robust solutions to improve their security posture," said David Schiffer, CEO. "To win gold-level recognition against Thycotic, an industry leader in the PAM market space, that was acquired last year reportedly, for USD 1.4 Billion, is very satisfying. Through the efforts of our development teams and the technology road map directed by our CTO Mucteba Celik, we will continue to enhance and build on our Privileged Access Management solution to deliver superior control for customers."

"Our PAM solution is a key product in our suite of enterprise solutions," said Mucteba Celik, CTO. "The PAM marketplace is competitive, and to have been recognized ahead of Thycotic is a great honor. "Our development efforts, over multiple years, have been directed toward delivering what one of the most comprehensive PAM solutions on the market is."

"For instance, Thycotic claims to be the only enterprise-grade PAM solution available in the cloud and on-premise. As a true enterprise solution, by design RevBits PAM has always been available both in the cloud and on-premise. We fully support enterprises that prefer to keep all their systems on-premise, enterprises that run everything in the cloud and enterprises that have a hybrid environment. PAM is a foundational security requirement for organizations and offering a solution that can grow as the customer expands their access management needs was the concept of our solutions' modular construction from the start."

RevBits received additional recognition during the 18th Annual Globee Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards. Adding to the Gold Award for RevBits Privileged Access Management were:

About RevBitsEstablished in 2018, RevBits is a comprehensive cybersecurity company that is dedicated to providing its customers with superior protection and service. By offering multiple advanced security tools, that can be administered through a unified security platform, RevBits delivers protection against the most sophisticated cyber threats companies face. RevBits is headquartered in Mineola, NY with offices in Princeton, NJ, Boston, MA, London (England), and Antwerp (Belgium). For more information on RevBits please visit www.revbits.com/aboutrevbits.

Contact: Neal Hesterberg, (609) 516-2846, [email protected]

