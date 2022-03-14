Crowdfunding Campaign of CR-Scan Lizard Coming to an End with Creality's Continuous Trend Leading

14 marzo 2022 a

SHENZHEN, China, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In February, Creality launched the crowdfunding campaign for 3D scanner - CR-Scan Lizard on Kickstarter. The campaign made a stir among users with 1000 units in 17 minutes, and 1 million dollars in 4 hours. Till now, Creality has received more than 2550 comments and over one thousand media articles given reports to it.

Epilogue for the Well-liked 3D Scanner

The crowdfunding campaign will end on March 12th, 2022.https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/3dprintmill/creality-cr-scan-lizard-capturing-fine-details-of-view?ref=3yertz

Media like ALL3DP and Tom's Hardware gave detailed reports to CR-Scan Lizard:https://all3dp.com/1/creality-cr-scan-lizard-3d-scanner-review-specs/

Inspired by the 3D scanner, two users Don Barton and Sébastien collaborated and successfully produced a play named Global Treasure Hunt via 3D modeling, which will be unveiled soon.https://www.facebook.com/OfficialCreality3d/photos/a.614035582135190/1786283281577075/

Industrial Grade to Consumer Grade, Leading Multi-scene 3D Printing via Technology Innovation

CR-Scan Lizard with an affordable price (minimum $300) is featured by its 0.05mm unmatched precision. Compared with the industrial-grade scanners (around $10,000), CR-Scan Lizards satisfies consumers with both its quality and affordability, vastly reducing the burden for innovators.

Combined utilization of 3D scanner and 3D printers will provide a better experience.

Stand by You, Heading for Healthy Development

Creality will celebrate the 8th anniversary on April 9th. Users have always been the most valuable asset. Creality not only cares the needs of the creator group, but also continue to gain insight into the needs of non-creator groups with products continuously upgraded. Through communication with users, they found that non-creator groups have different pain points in model creation, slicing, printing (including special environments), and post-processing.

In order to solve these problems, Creality will announce strategies on the 8th anniversary for better information accessing and pain points solving (product innovation, Creative Cloud 4.0, Creative Ecology, etc.) voices listening and choose & buy, etc. Stay tuned!

