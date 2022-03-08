Surge Copper Intersects 357 metres of 0.59% CuEq including 92 metres of 0.84% CuEq at the Berg Deposit

08 marzo 2022 a

VANCOUVER, BC, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG) (OTCQX: SRGXF) (Frankfurt: G6D2) ("Surge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce complete assay results for 3 holes from the Berg Deposit located on the Berg Property in British Columbia. The Company has a right to earn a 70% interest in the Berg Property from Centerra Gold. The Company completed 9 drill holes at Berg in 2021, results from 6 additional holes from Berg are pending.

Highlights

The drilling completed in 2021 at Berg was the first program undertaken by Surge at the Berg Property and adds to the existing database of approximately 53,754 metres over 215 holes completed by prior operators. The Berg deposit forms a ring-like shape around a central intrusive stock, and is characterized by an extensive supergene enrichment blanket in the upper portions of the deposit. The historical drilling defined highly-fractured mineralized zones in the northeast and southern portions of the ring, and the 2021 drill program was designed to test the expansion potential of the near-surface high-grade mineralization in these areas, as well as to fill in data gaps within areas of lower drill density and provide fresh material for advanced metallurgical testwork.

Shane Ebert, President and VP Exploration, commented: "The first three holes reported in this release were designed as relatively shallow holes and thus bottom in mineralization at depths from surface of approximately 150 metres. All three holes successfully intersected the near-surface high-grade chalcocite blanket to depths of approximately 50 to 70 metres. Results in the northeast of the deposit area, taken together with historical data, outline a 300-metre wide zone of strong copper grades that remains open to the northeast, with much stronger molybdenum grades proximal to the central stock, seen weakening outward. Additional holes from the 2021 program will help to define the expansion potential and metal zonation within this zone, both important inputs to our ongoing work to outline development scenarios."

Details of Holes BRG21-234, 235, and 236

Assay results have been received for holes BRG21-234, 235, and 236. Hole BRG21-234 was located in the southern part of the Berg deposit and was mineralized from the start of bedrock at 15 metres depth to the end of the hole at 340.1 metres depth. The entire hole returned 325.1 metres grading 0.30% copper, 0.016% molybdenum, and 4.3 g/t silver (0.42% copper equivalent) including a near-surface higher grade zone associated with a chalcocite blanket that returned 105 metres grading 0.57% copper, 0.028% molybdenum, and 4.6 g/t silver (0.74% copper equivalent) from 15 to 120 metres depth.

Holes BRG21-235 and 236 were located in the northeast part of the Berg deposit. Hole BRG21-235 intersected 162 metres grading 0.37% copper, 0.075% molybdenum, and 4.3 g/t silver (0.69% copper equivalent) from 20 metres downhole depth before encountering the weakly mineralized central Berg Eocene composite intrusion which returned 145 metres grading 0.14% copper and 0.023% molybdenum from 182 metres depth to the end of the hole at 327 metres. Hole BRG21-235 also encountered the chalcocite blanket which returned 90 metres grading 0.43% copper, 0.073% molybdenum, and 4.5 g/t silver (0.75% copper equivalent) from 20 metres depth. From the start of bedrock at 8 metres to 20 metres depth, hole BRG21-235 intersected a highly oxidized leached cap that contains low copper but elevated gold and molybdenum, returning 12 metres grading 0.03% copper, 0.110% molybdenum, 0.05 g/t gold, and 4.9 g/t silver.

Hole BRG21-236 returned 357 metres grading 0.38% copper, 0.038% molybdenum, and 5.6 g/t silver (0.59% copper equivalent) from 24 metres depth to the end of the hole at 381 metres depth. Hole BRG21-236 also encountered the chalcocite blanket which returned 92 metres grading 0.52% copper, 0.070% molybdenum, and 4.8 g/t silver (0.84% copper equivalent) from 24 to 116 metres depth. Hole BRG21-236 contained a highly oxidized leached cap from the start of bedrock at 8.6 metres depth to 24 metres, returning 0.06% copper, 0.098% molybdenum 0.06 g/t gold, and 1.9 g/t silver.

Quality Control

All drill core is logged, photographed, and cut in half with a diamond saw. Half of the core is bagged and sent to ALS Geochemistry in Kamloops, British Columbia for analysis (which is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited), while the other half is archived and stored on site for verification and reference purposes. Gold is assayed using a 30g fire assay method and 33 additional elements are analyzed by Induced Coupled Plasma (ICP) utilizing a 4-acid digestion. Duplicate samples, blanks, and certified standards are included with every sample batch and then checked to ensure proper quality assurance and quality control.

Qualified Person

Dr. Shane Ebert P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for the Ootsa and Berg projects as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

Upcoming Catalysts

The Company anticipates updating the market on results from the following activities:

About Surge Copper Corp.

The Company owns a 100% interest in the Ootsa Property, an advanced stage exploration project containing the East Seel, West Seel and Ox porphyry deposits located adjacent to the open pit Huckleberry Copper Mine, owned by Imperial Metals. The Ootsa Property contains pit constrained NI 43-101 compliant resources of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver in the Measured and Indicated categories.

The Company is also earning into a 70% interest in the Berg Property from Centerra Gold. Berg is a large, advanced stage exploration project located 28 km northwest of the Ootsa deposits. Berg contains pit constrained 43-101 compliant resources of copper, molybdenum, and silver in the Measured and Indicated categories. Combined, the adjacent Ootsa and Berg properties give Surge a dominant land position in the Ootsa-Huckleberry-Berg district and control over four advanced porphyry deposits.

