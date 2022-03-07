Infosys collaborates with Telenor to transform its finance and supply chain operations through standardized, Oracle Cloud ERP solution

07 marzo 2022 a

a

a

LONDON, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced its collaboration with Telenor Norway, Telenor's wholly owned Norwegian telecommunications operator, to successfully transform its finance and supply chain operations.

Infosys was chosen to assist Telenor Norway on this ERP transformation program for its innovative and standardized solutions, reusable assets, skilled talent pool, and ability to accelerate solution deployment. In collaboration with Telenor Norway's Business & IT teams, Infosys has implemented a future-proof, standardized Oracle Cloud ERP solution to help migrate from a legacy ERP system to enhance business agility and operational efficiency. The solution has been implemented across 10 Telenor entities in a record time of 9 months including modules like R2R (Record to Report), A2R (Acquire to Retire), P2P (Procure to Pay), O2C (Order to Cash) etc.

Commenting on the successful ERP implementation, Terje Borge, CFO, Telenor Norway, said, "Telenor Norway needs to continuously raise the bar in its operational performance to serve as the trusted digital partner for its consumer and enterprise customers. IT as a business enabler plays a critical role in this objective. The ERP transformation program is one of the steps in making Telenor agile and efficient."

Richard Stigaard, CIO, Telenor Norway, said, "The critical elements of our success have been collaboration, following standard processes and operating with a strong One team culture throughout the project. Infosys brought domain experience, the right skills and competent resources to help deliver this transformation."

Anand Swaminathan, EVP, Communications, Media and Technology, Infosys, said, "In the post-COVID era, telcos are emerging as the preferred digital service providers for subscribers. The ERP platform developed jointly by Telenor and Infosys enables Telenor Norway to drive operational excellence, which ultimately translates into a superior customer experience."

About Telenor Norway

Telenor Norge AS is Norway's largest provider of telecommunications and digital services. Our infrastructure is the foundation for digitising Norway, with its world-class coverage and high speeds. Our services and products contribute to increased productivity and provide access to everything that the digital world has to offer. Our services and products help to improve productivity and provide access to all digital content. Our security and preparedness organisation works around the clock to keep our customers safe, and we are particularly aware of our social responsibility to provide security and safety for children and young people online.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in over 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

For more information contact:

Dena Tahmasebi, Head of Communications EMEA, Infosys: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg