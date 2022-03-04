Petal Maps Debuts at MWC 2022, Showcasing a Full-Scenario Ecosystem with Mapping Services as the Core

04 marzo 2022 a

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei has unveiled Petal Maps,its latest map navigation system designed for global markets, at Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC) in Barcelona. The solution leverages mobile phone hardware and intelligent algorithms to deliver a package of innovative mapping capabilities, including precise indoor and outdoor positioning, lane guidance, offline maps, 3D architecture (using Barcelona's landmarks as a showcase), multi-terminal collaboration between smartphones and watches and multiple Nearby Life services.

Petal Maps platform opens its map services and capabilities to developers and partners worldwide, providing full-scenario mapping solutions to companies and service providers in industries that depend on geographical positioning for their products and services, opening up an entirely new outlook to the future of mobility life.

Innovative technologies and multi-terminal collaboration deliver unbeatable navigation functionalities

The Petal Maps' lane guidance feature assists drivers in accurately judging route changes when confronted by complex road scenarios, with timely reminders on when to switch lanes to avoid missing an exit or turn off. Petal Maps also provides an offline map function that allows drivers to search and navigate without an internet connection, ensuring worry-free navigation at all times through pre-downloaded map data.

In addition, the multi-terminal and multi-screen collaboration feature, such as watch coordination navigation enables route guidance by simply lifting one's wrist; smartphone P50 Pocket - the main screen displays the navigation while the cover screen provides quick access to notifications. This truly innovative feature has been a focal point of MWC 2022.

Natural color and 3D architecture display real-world surroundings

Petal Maps' superb visual presentation effects are achieved through the adoption of the original color ring concept of Practical Color Coordinate System (PCCS) which allows a truly realistic and vivid recreation of the natural world while also sharpening and heightening street and building details to deliver a more immersive user experience. Petal Maps highlights the color contrast between different regions and routes, distinguishes cities from suburbs while visually showing the differentiation in altitude between adjacent roads. With its leading UI design interactive experience, Petal Maps won the 2021 German Red Dot Design Award.

Petal Maps applied its 3D features processing to Barcelona's eight key landmarks, including the Fira de Barcelona Gran Via, Basilica of the Sagrada Familia, Casa Milà, Camp Nou stadium, and Plaça de Catalunya, to deliver an astonishing level of detail when viewing these famous locations.

Just to cite one example, the detail of the Fira de Barcelona Gran Via that one can see in the Petal Maps'3D representation. In addition, highways and fast lanes in key countries support 3D road display.

Petal Maps has partnered with many life service providers to provide access to multiple nearby services including taxi hailing, hotel reservations and food ordering, as well as information on local entertainment venues and places of interest, meeting the needs of users and also providing to partners new sources of traffic alongside development possibilities. With this release, Petal Maps launches travel guides that include comprehensive and detailed information on Barcelona's hotels, restaurants, museums and other points of interest.

Capacity openness and partner cooperation build a mapping ecosystem

Petal Maps has also integrated its own mapping and positioning capabilities providing rich one-stop mapping service solutions to empower developers and partners. At present, the Petal Maps Platform comes loaded with 22 service capabilities including indoor positioning, altitude and map editing for developers and operators in the taxi, food takeout, logistics, e-commerce, hotel, restaurant and social networking sectors, helping partners significantly reduce development costs and efficiently achieve digital transformation.

Since its launch in 2020, the Petal Maps APP has witnessed rapid growth, with a substantial footprint in more than 160 countries and regions with some 20 million monthly active users worldwide. Petal Maps plans to continue enriching the platform's capabilities, identify and integrate new cutting-edge technologies as well as collaborate with leaders in navigation technology to further perfect the mapping ecosystem and enhance the user experience.

