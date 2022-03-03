Huawei's Richard Jin Proposes "FIBERS" Concept for Industrial Digitalization

03 marzo 2022 a

a

a

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC 2022), Richard Jin, Vice President of Huawei and President of the Optical Business Product Line, delivered a keynote speech titled "Green Intelligent OptiX Network, Lighting Up the Way to Industrial Digitalization". In the speech, Richard proposed the "FIBERS" concept for industrial digitalization and released the Green Intelligent OptiX Network for enterprises.

"The efficiency and quality of connectivity determine the success of industrial digitalization," said Richard Jin. "As such, it is recommended that planning and construction be conducted in advance. Huawei's Green Intelligent OptiX Network will build the 'FIBERS' network infrastructure, lighting up the way to industrial digitalization."

Optical fibers are greener than copper cables. Richard Jin pointed out that optical fibers are easy to obtain, have a long lifespan, and do not generate any heat loss. With such advantages, optical fiber communication can effectively help enterprises reduce power consumption, save energy, and reduce carbon emissions, achieving low-carbon and sustainable development.

To enable digital transformation, connections must adhere to the "FIBERS" concept, which refers to the new connectivity requirements of various industries. Based on technical innovations and industrial digitalization practices, Richard Jin uses "FIBERS" to interpret the six key requirements on connections: saFe, Intelligent, Ultra-Broadband, Efficient, Reliable, and Simple.

Huawei released the Green Intelligent OptiX Network to enable industrial digitalization. At MWC 2022, Huawei launched five innovative scenario-based solutions — FTTO(Fiber To The Office), FTTM(Fiber To The Machine), Single OptiX, DC OptiX, and Sensing OptiX — which fully incorporate the green and "FIBERS" concepts to empower industrial digitalization.

At the end of the speech, Richard Jin stated, "We work with global partners to combine optical technologies with industry practices to help achieve safer connections, smarter services, faster transmission, more efficient production, more reliable data, and simpler O&M, facilitating the digitalization of various industries."

The MWC 2022 is taking place from February 28 to March 3 in Barcelona, Spain. Huawei will showcase enterprise products and solutions at Booth 1H50, Hall 1, Fira Gran Via. For more information, go visit https://e.huawei.com/en/events/huawei-enterprise-mwc-2022.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1758715/Richard_Jin_Vice_President_Huawei_President.jpg