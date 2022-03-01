Tolly Group: Huawei CloudFabric 3.0 Comes Top in L3.5 Data Center Autonomous Driving Networks

01 marzo 2022 a

a

a

- BARCELONA, Spain, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022, Tolly Group — a global provider of testing and third-party validation and certification services — released a comparison test report between Huawei CloudFabric 3.0 Hyper-Converged Data Center Network Solution and a mainstream data center SDN solution. According to the report, Huawei CloudFabric 3.0 Solution received 3.51 points — far higher than the 2.8 points given to the mainstream data center SDN solution — and is the only L3.5 data center autonomous driving network solution among all solutions ever verified by Tolly.

Digital transformation results in exponentially more complex data center networks; cloudification and new applications are constantly changing and are increasingly demanding of networks; and the network scale increases drastically, with a large number of multi-vendor network devices.

To address these challenges, Huawei puts forward its vision of autonomous driving networks to cope with the increased network complexity that results from technological innovations, as well as realize automated network O&M similar to autonomous vehicles. Autonomous driving networks are categorized into levels L0 to L5. Each level has different key capabilities and features, covering the entire lifecycle from network planning and construction to maintenance and optimization.

According to the index evaluation system for data center autonomous driving networks, Tolly has conducted over 150 index tests spanning 39 subcategories in six categories (planning and design, deployment and provisioning, service provisioning, monitoring and troubleshooting, network change, and parameter adjustment) across the four phases (Day 0, Day 1, Day 2, and Day N) of the data center lifecycle. Huawei CloudFabric 3.0 was given a score of 3.51 points, and is the only data center network solution that Tolly has ever evaluated to implement L3.5 autonomous driving.

Kevin Tolly, the founder and CEO of Tolly Group, said: "Huawei CloudFabric 3.0 Hyper-Converged Data Center Network Solution has significant advantages in aspects of heterogeneous device management, simulation and verification, unified multi-cloud orchestration, network health evaluation, and risk prediction."

Amid accelerated digital transformation of enterprises, data center networks evolve from single-cloud and single-DC to intra-city active-active, remote disaster recovery, and multi-clouds or hybrid clouds. Against this backdrop, issues such as complex multi-vendor management, difficult multi-cloud interconnection, and extremely complex large-scale O&M have become more notable.

Huawei CloudFabric 3.0 Hyper-Converged Data Center Network Solution upgrades single-cloud, single-DC, and single-vendor networks to multi-cloud, multi-DC, and multi-vendor networks featuring full-lifecycle automation and network-wide intelligent management. In addition, leveraging innovative technologies such as AOC 3.0, digital twin, and knowledge graph, Huawei CloudFabric 3.0 implements heterogeneous network management, cross-cloud service provisioning within seconds, and simulation and verification, as well as locating faults between applications and networks in minutes in an end-to-end manner. This solution facilitates agile service innovation and enables real-time service provisioning.

Huawei CloudFabric 3.0 Hyper-Converged Data Center Network Solution has won industry-wide accolades for its differentiated advantages in technological innovations and has been widely used across industries such as finance, government, large enterprises, and carriers. It accelerates enterprises' digital transformation and helps customers achieve business success.

MWC Barcelona 2022 runs from February 28 to March 3 in Barcelona, Spain.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1756940/Tolly_comparison_test_result.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1756941/Definition_data_center.jpg