LCM Partners wins two Private Debt Investor 2021 awards

LONDON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LCM Partners is proud to announce that it has won Private Debt Investor's 2021 Awards for "Distressed Debt and Special Situations Investor of the Year, Europe" and also "Specialty Lender of the Year, Europe".

Private Debt Investor is the global publication of record for private debt, tracking the institutions, the funds and the transactions shaping the world's private credit markets. Its annual awards are now in their ninth year with winners selected based on votes received from the publication's readers, including private debt industry participants and the institutional investor community.

This is LCM's sixth win in the European Distressed Debt category having previously been winners in 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020. LCM's flagship strategy, Credit Opportunities ("COPS"), acquires performing, rescheduled and non-performing consumer and SME loans, and these awards are a recognition of the firm's innovative and leading position within this specialist asset class for the past 23 years.

Building on the success of COPS, the firm launched its specialty finance strategy, SOLO (Strategic Origination & Lending Opportunities) in March 2018, which focuses on granular asset-backed lending via long-term strategic partnerships with established originators. The "Specialty Lender of the Year, Europe" award is testament to the firm's achievements in scaling the strategy's deployment in areas of the market such as asset finance and secured loans.

Paul Burdell, CEO of LCM Partners, said:

"We are honoured and thankful to have received these two important awards from Private Debt Investor, and are so appreciative of the support that we have received from our Limited Partners, as well as the wider PDI community.

We are seeing activity in the European consumer and SME loan market returning to pre-Covid levels, and we expect 2022 to be our busiest year ever. As we emerge from the pandemic phase of Covid, the supply of non-performing loans coming to market looks set to increase further. On top of that, banks are continuing to drive efficiencies through their business models and, as such, we are seeing a growing opportunity to create asset-backed lending partnerships with attractive risk adjusted-return profiles."

LCM is a leading European alternatives asset manager based in London, which specialises in whole loan consumer and SME credit portfolios. Offering unrivalled expertise in investing in and managing credit portfolios, LCM has approximately €6.8 billion of drawn and/or committed capital and has invested in over 2,800 portfolios of performing, re-scheduled and non-performing loans.

For more information, please visit LCM's website at www.lcmpartners.eu.