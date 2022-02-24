Q4 & FY21 Results

24 febbraio 2022 a

Revenue momentum accelerates, margins strong

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange

ZURICH, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Q4 HIGHLIGHTS

FULL YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Alain Dehaze, Adecco Group CEO, commented: "Good progress has been made in the first year of implementation of our [email protected] strategy. We have established all three GBUs as Global Leaders, and accelerated our pivot to higher value services, as evidenced by this year's record gross margin level. At the GBU level, Modis delivered outstanding performance in 2021, with strong top line growth and margin uplift, providing a strong foundation for the upcoming integration of AKKA. In LHH, Recruitment Solutions excelled, taking market share in permanent recruitment, while Career Transition navigated lower demand for their services. Adecco delivered sector-leading profitability through 2021, while continued investment supported improved sequential revenue momentum in the last quarter. Looking ahead, while recognising ongoing pandemic related challenges, we expect healthy demand for the Group's services in 2022, and are investing to accelerate sustainable, profitable growth."

FULL PRESS RELEASE

The Adecco Group, Investor Relations, +41 (0)44 878 88 88

Unless otherwise noted, all growth rates in this release refer to same period in prior year. [1] On an organic and trading days adjusted basis. [2] For further details on the use of non-GAAP measures in this release, refer to the Financial Information section and the Additional Information Section of the 2020 Annual Report.

