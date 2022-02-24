LILYSILK Unveils its Spring 2022 Collection, "Blooming Art in You"

24 febbraio 2022 a

- LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, has launched its Spring 2022 collection, which embraces the theme "Blooming Art in You".

Inspired by a stunning combination of art deco, earthy tones, and modern styles, the LILYSILK Spring 2022 collection is a sophisticated, sensorial exploration of the theme "Blooming Art in You". The clothes exude the independent, mysterious, and sensual spirit of the LILYGIRL, bringing a modern twist to the classic woman. The collection comprises five main pieces, including the new flagship SOS Shirt, as well as nine additional products.

"To celebrate the arrival of spring, our team has been experimenting with new elements and styles that offer a refreshing deviation from our minimalist, neutral signature and enriches the overall LILYSILK identity," said Yijia Shen, designer at LILYSILK. "As we continue to elevate and refine the brand aesthetic with striking designs and sophisticated creations, LILYSILK will bring more versatile and extraordinary pieces to customers."

With this collection, LILYSILK is launching an iconic new design – the SOS shirt, short for "Silk Oversize Style shirt". An impeccable upgrade of the brand's classic and best-selling shirt, the Basic Concealed Placket Silk Shirt, the SOS Shirt is a perfect addition to the modern woman's wardrobe. Its name is a nod to the vital role it plays as an outfit "savior", with its versatility allowing women to dress it up or down as they wish. This new essential is cut from an impossibly soft silk charmeuse, with shell buttons and extra room around the arms. Inspired by men's shirts and structured for a contemporary fit, the SOS Shirt offers the right amount of ease for both the office and everyday wear.

The collection also unveils new Lily Skirt, a whimsical design covered in splashes of a bold, vintage lily print, as well as a new color, Lily White, which is available across multiple pieces. The debut of the new designs and color reflects the fast-growing brand's commitment in driving continuous innovation.

About LILYSILK

LILYSILK is a world-leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacularly as well as more sustainably, driven by its care for its customers as well as the planet. For more information, visit www.lilysilk.com and follow @lilysilk on Instagram and @Lilysilk on Facebook.

