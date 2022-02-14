PHARMANUTRA S.P.A.: THE EUROPEAN UNION AUTHORISES MARKETING OF CFAs AS A NOVEL FOOD

14 febbraio 2022 a

The Group will have an exclusive right of use of the new ingredient for the next five years throughout the European Union.

PISA, Italy, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaNutra S.p.A. (MI: PHN), a company specialising in mineral- and iron-based nutritional supplements and medical devices for muscles and joints, is pleased to announce that the European Union had published a notice in the Official Gazette authorising the marketing of cetylated fatty acids as a Novel Food. The novel food (Lipocet®) is a combination of myristic acid and oleic acid and, to a lesser degree, other cetylated fatty acids, which until now could be used only in Cetilar®-branded products for topical use.

Consequently, PharmaNutra's patented cetylated fatty acids will be included in the EU list of authorised novel foods established in implementing regulation (EU) 2017/2470. The inclusion of the CFAs in the list marks the official completion of the registration procedure under which, in July 2021, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) formalised its positive opinion on the safety of CFAs.

The Novel Food authorisation is a fundamental new strategic asset for the Group, as it will enable new nutritional supplements based on CFAs to be developed and marketed. The authorisation also provides a protection for industrial property, giving PharmaNutra exclusive right of use for five-year of the new ingredient throughout the European Union.

"The classification of CFAs as a Novel Food is a hugely important achievement for the company, which has been working on the project for almost eight years. I want to thank all the researchers and professionals in the R&D team who have helped us to reach this objective and contributed to the definition of all the qualitative and safety data of this innovative ingredient. Especially, PhD Elisa Brilli, Group's Head of Research and Training Affairs, managed all the experimental research works and played an essential role in this achievement," said Germano Tarantino, Chief Scientific Officer of the PharmaNutra Group.

"2022 could not have got off to a better start for PharmaNutra from the scientific viewpoint. The inclusion of Lipocet in the EU list of authorised novel foods is an extraordinary event, which opens up commercial prospects that will have a great impact on our company," said PharmaNutra S.p.A. Chairman Andrea Lacorte.

