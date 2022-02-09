Dreame W10 Self-Cleaning Robot Vacuum and Mop Hits Markets in Europe

09 febbraio 2022 a

BEIJING, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a global leading brand in smart home cleaning appliances, will launch its highly anticipated W10 self-cleaning robot vacuum and mop in Europe on Feb.11th.

2-in-1 system saves time and effort

The W10 features an advanced 2-in-1 vacuuming and mopping system, allowing users to seamlessly switch from dry to wet cleaning without switching parts, saving hours of painstaking labour.

Users can select from up to 3 modes - vacuuming, mopping and all-in-one cleaning - via the app to sweep dust and debris off carpets, mop bathroom surfaces or simultaneously vacuum and mop hard floors without ever having to change parts on the device.

Automatic cleaning and hot air drying of mop pads

One of the most prevalent complaints around robot mops is how difficult they are to clean and dry after use. Most of the need to be taken apart, scrubbed, wrung out and air-dried to ensure all the dampness has been removed. Air-drying, in particular, is a major concern as the moist cloth becomes a breeding ground for bacteria.

The W10 requires no such effort on the user's part. As soon as it returns to its base after completing its mopping cycle, the W10 will automatically rinse and dry the pads to prevent mildew and the spread of bacteria.

Double-disc, high speed rotating mop for thorough cleaning

With two mop pads spinning at an incredible 180 times every minute, coupled with 4000Pa max suction, applying up to 10 Newtons of pressure to the pads, the W10 tackles stubborn stains with effortless ease.

Additionally, the D-shaped design allows W10 to hug walls and corners far closer than other robot vacuums, while a side brush takes care of any leftover debris on the edges.

Detects carpets, automatically increases suction power

Householders don't have to worry about turning up the power to clean carpets. The W10 uses ultrasonic carpet detection to recognize carpeted surfaces in advance, enabling it to plan its route based on its cleaning mode.

In vacuum mode, the W10 will automatically switch to maximum suction when it approaches carpets, while during mopping, it will circumvent carpets to avoid getting them wet.

"Might be the best robot vacuum I have ever seen"

W10 was first released in North America, many US tech reviewers have tested and given high evaluation to W10. Eileen from American online publication ZDNet was full of praise for the W10, commending it as "might be the best robot vacuum she has ever seen."

Eileen was particularly keen on the cleaning ability of the W10, saying "Once this becomes a habit for you, this robot vacuum will deliver everything you need for fuss-free cleaning."

Mark the date in your calendar

The W10 will hit markets in Europe at 09:00 CET on 11th February 2022, during which time buyers can benefit from an early-access €210 discount right up until 08:59 CET on 11th March 2022.

The W10 will be available to purchase on both Amazon and Gooboo in Germany, France and Italy and Spain for the discounted price of €889.99.

About Dreame

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1743028/image_1.jpg