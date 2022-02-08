Media Advisory - BMO Financial Group to Announce its First Quarter 2022 Results

08 febbraio 2022 a

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BMO Financial Group will announce its first quarter 2022 financial results and hold its investor community conference call on March 1, 2022. Financial results will be issued in a news release at approximately 5:30 a.m. ET.

Investor Community Conference Call

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results.

Conference Call RebroadcastA rebroadcast of the investor community presentations will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET, April 1, 2022 by calling 1 (800) 408-3053 or (905) 694-9451 and entering passcode 2658478#.

The webcast will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results until June 1, 2022.

