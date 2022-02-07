ID Quantique sets up a Center of Competence in Quantum Communications in Austria to support Europe's leadership in quantum technologies

07 febbraio 2022 a

a

a

ID Quantique (IDQ), a world leader in quantum-based cybersecurity solutions, announces today it has set up an independent company and Center of Competence (CoC) in quantum communications in Austria called ID Quantique Europe. This European presence will allow IDQ to provide technology and business expertise to ensure Europe's technology sovereignty.

GENEVA, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In this decade, quantum technologies will dramatically impact our society: more secure communication; more computational power for research, innovation, and industry; and better sensors and instruments for measuring and data collection. From being pioneers back in 2001, ID Quantique today is the world leader in quantum key distribution, random number generators and quantum photonic instrumentation.

Actively contributing to shaping the future of quantum information technologies for communication and computation in Europe has always been part of IDQ's mission. ID Quantique Europe is supporting the European Union (EU)'s ambitions to stay at the forefront of quantum technologies and retain and develop new quantum talents in Europe.

ID Quantique has a long tradition of strong partnerships with European universities, research institutes and industries. A physical presence in the EU has therefore become a logical and timely step for IDQ to support the EU's efforts towards technology sovereignty. Austria, like Switzerland, is an early pioneer with close to 30 years of tradition in quantum information research.

Austrian institutes and research groups are playing key roles in many European initiatives like the Quantum Flagship or the European Quantum Communication Infrastructure. IDQ has over the years established strong collaborations with these Austrian organizations, motivating the choice to open its new CoC in Vienna. The Austrian Business Agency (ABA), the Federal Ministry of Climate Action (BMK), as well as the Austrian Research Promotion Agency (FFG) have strongly supported IDQ's expansion to Austria, which lays the foundation for future deep-tech development and business in the Vienna region.

IDQ Europe's goal is to gradually establish a European CoC covering the full value chain, from R&D, product design, manufacturing, to certification activities, customer service and support for the whole of Europe. IDQ Europe aims at creating highly skilled jobs and know-how in Austria. IDQ Europe is also committed to build up strong national and European partnerships and will continue to form a strong voice within Europe to keep this leadership position in quantum initiatives, altogether, contributing to strengthening the EU's technological competitiveness.

"With the set-up of this CoC, we want to make our contribution to the leadership of Europe as a continent. Quantum physics was discovered about 100 years ago in Europe. Now that we are entering the second quantum revolution, we believe at IDQ, that the center of gravity of this revolution needs to remain in Europe" said Gregoire Ribordy, founder and CEO of ID Quantique. "Companies and research organizations in the EU and neighboring countries, which share the same traditions and values, must work together to unlock the full potential of quantum technologies to make our world a better place to live in."

"IDQ Europe's CoC will contribute to the value creation of quantum technologies in the EU, with home-grown technology development and innovative services" said Victor Canivell, non-executive director of IDQ Europe.

"Quantum technologies promise answers to problems that cannot currently be solved with any other technology and are a strategic key to the future success of national economies" said Margarete Schramböck, Austrian Minister of Economy and Digital affairs. "Companies that do pioneering work in this field and thus advance development are essential drivers for a country's competitiveness. We welcome the IDQ's new independent CoC in Austria all the more."

"Quantum technologies are the best bet for a truly low energy Green IT. We are sincerely pleased that ID Quantique has chosen Austria as the location for its CoC in quantum communication. For the very fertile Austrian research landscape in quantum technologies, this is a most welcome enhancement on the way to European technology leadership" remarked Leonore Gewessler, Austrian Minister for Climate change.

"IDQ has a proven track record of deep technological innovations to secure our critical infrastructure and global communication networks with quantum technologies that benefit our society" said René Tritscher, CEO of ABA. "We are pleased that IDQ has chosen Austria to continue its successful path with strong collaborations in Austria and in Europe."

"We are pleased that ID Quantique as a Swiss company has established a CoC in quantum communications in Austria and that this high-tech and research center will secure highly qualified jobs. Congratulations on your project" emphasized Klaus Pseiner, Managing Director of the Austrian Research Promotion Agency FFG.

Florian Frowis – General Manager, ID Quantique Europe, [email protected] or + 43 (0) 680 123 87 19

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1740726/ID_Quantique_Europe.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1516139/IDQ_Logo.jpg