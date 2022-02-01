AACSB Announces 2022 Class of Influential Leaders

01 febbraio 2022 a

Seventh annual Influential Leaders initiative recognizes 27 champions of diversity and inclusion

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AACSB International (AACSB)—the world's largest business education alliance—announces today its 2022 Class of Influential Leaders, a group of 27 business school alumni serving as champions of diversity and inclusion.

Now in its seventh year, AACSB's Influential Leaders member spotlight program recognizes more than 250 business school graduates who have created lasting impact in business and society. All honorees have earned an undergraduate, graduate, or doctoral degree from one of the more than 900 AACSB-accredited business schools worldwide.

The 2022 honorees include advocates across businesses, nonprofits, academia, and governments who are educating and empowering others to create welcoming, inclusive spaces for all. Together, they represent one facet of business education's efforts to elevate diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) in the workforce and society—a key feature of AACSB's 2020 business accreditation standards and the focus of a recently released positioning paper. The paper illustrates AACSB's commitment to equitable access to high-quality business education globally and calls on the business education community to embed the tenets of DEIB into its strategies and cultures.

"The 2022 Influential Leaders show us there are many ways to elevate the voices and perspectives of all. These individuals inspire us to listen, learn, and act with authenticity and courage," said Caryn Beck-Dudley, AACSB president and CEO. "We must build on their momentum and commit to creating environments of opportunity that benefit everyone."

Each Influential Leader was nominated by their alma mater with inspiring stories, demonstrating how the honoree leads and innovates within their industry, contributes to their community, and encourages future business leaders. Support for the 2022 Influential Leaders initiative is provided by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC).

The unique stories of each honoree, and how they are creating meaningful, lasting impact in the world, are available at aacsb.edu/influential-leaders.

