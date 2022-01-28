Three New Consultants Join Heidrick & Struggles in Europe

28 gennaio 2022 a

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added three new consultants in Europe in November and December 2021.

"As companies continue to navigate the challenges of a complex business landscape, organizations are focused on hiring the right leaders to drive their strategies forward," said Claire Skinner, Regional Leader, Europe and Africa. "Christoph and Sebastian bring expertise in building teams globally that will support our clients as they develop leadership teams to ensure long-term success."

Dr. Christoph Themel joined Heidrick & Struggles as a partner in the London and Dusseldorf offices, bringing more than 16 years of experience building executive and non-executive teams for the life sciences industry globally, with a particular focus on partnering with multinational clients. He guides clients on C-level succession, senior level development, and organizational strategy across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, animal health, and medical technology sectors. Prior to joining Heidrick & Struggles, Christoph was a partner at a boutique executive search firm dedicated to life sciences.

Sebastian Holmer joined Heidrick & Struggles as a principal in the Munich office, bringing over 10 years of experience in digital transformation. He helps established and fast-growing organizations to strengthen their digital footprint, especially in the consumer facing markets, and supports international private equity and venture capital firms to scale their portfolio companies. Prior to joining Heidrick & Struggles, Sebastian worked for another management and executive search consultancy.

"Companies that understand board dynamics and the purpose and role boards play to motivate and unify an organization can significantly impact long-term performance," said Dustin Seale, Managing Partner of Heidrick Consulting in Europe. "Drawing on a wealth of experience, Janina provides strategic advice to executive boards and top management teams, while also leading global change management projects that will substantially enhance our clients' performance and effectiveness."

Janina Johannsen joined Heidrick & Struggles as a consulting partner in the Frankfurt office, focusing on C-level and top management assessments and development, CEO succession planning, and board effectiveness. For the past ten years, Janina has worked with clients across a variety of industry segments, including financial services, chemistry, life sciences, automotive, retail, FMCG, and professional services. She brings deep expertise in the area of conflict resolution, helping her clients solve demanding team or organizational challenges. She started her professional career as a parliamentary advisor at the European Parliament in Brussels after holding positions at NATO and the Council of the EU. She then worked for an international defence and aerospace company.

