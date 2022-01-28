Richard Attias & Associates (RA&A) Announces 2022 Global Strategy & New Leadership Team

28 gennaio 2022 a

a

a

- - Richard Attias & Associates, one of the world's leading strategic communications firms and platform curators, has reorganized its offerings around five core expertise to support policymakers, governments, corporations and institutions during this time of unprecedented change.

- RA&A's transformation will strengthen its ability to drive impact through bold diplomacy strategies and pioneering live and virtual platforms.

- The expansion will be supported by a global leadership team with new key appointments.

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Attias & Associates, one of the world's leading strategic communications firms and platform curators, launches a new global strategy to support its expansion and better serve the growing needs of its clients and its markets. After 15 years of creating and producing game-changing international platforms such as the Future Investment Initiative (FII), the Nobel Laureates Conference, Leaders' Summits, Sport Games ceremonies, and the G20, RA&A has reorganized its offerings around five core expertise to support policymakers, governments, corporations and institutions through this time of unprecedented transformation and guide them through the challenges and opportunities of the changing geopolitical landscape.

"Now is the time for heads of state, government leaders and global business leaders to build a more sustainable and equitable world focused on the new priorities of the 21st Century," says Founder & Executive Chairman Richard Attias. "RA&A's transformation and expansion will strengthen our ability to drive impact through bold diplomacy strategies, unique content, and pioneering live and digital platforms, as well as through inspiring sport and entertainment experiences."

Richard Attias appoints a new leadership team to support RA&A's global expansion

Richard Attias has appointed Marina de Coatgoureden as Global CEO of RA&A to lead the company's expansion. Marina started her career organizing events for the British and GCC Royal Families and luxury brands such as Chanel, Dior and Louis Vuitton. In 2018, she became CEO of the Middle East for the Quintessentially Group, one of the world leaders in the events and lifestyle industry.

Marina de Coatgoureden will be supported by a strong leadership team across RA&A's strategic markets:

Richard Attiasadds: "I am very proud of this transition to the next generation of executives. They all have individually amazing credentials and common values. Their commitment under Marina's leadership will bring RA&A to the next level to continue to lead the industry."

Richard Attias will serve as Executive Chairman, supported by:

RA&A's New Organization

The company has created five sub-brands to support its new positioning and core expertise.

About Richard Attias & Associates

As a leading strategic communications firm and platforms curator, RA&A provides and curates the ideas, connections, and events to build the influence of its clients — corporations, governments, NGOs and non-profits. Decades of experience have led RA&A to certain conclusions about how best to design physical and virtual platforms, ceremonies, forums and summits that drive short and long-term sustainable impact with tangible results. Through bold diplomacy strategies, RA&A helps its clients navigate the opportunities and challenges of the geopolitical landscape during this unprecedented global transformation.

The success of Richard Attias & Associates is rooted in the experience of its founder and its multicultural team, trusted by world leaders, business executives and civic leaders looking to build influence and effect change. RA&A has now grown to an international team of 100+ experts with offices on each continent. RA&A has Sanabil Equities (part of the Public Investment Fund – PIF) as a minority shareholder.

Learn more by visiting our new website: http://richardattiasassociates.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1735912/Richard_Attias_Associates_Logo.jpg