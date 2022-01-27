FountainCap Wins Asia Asset Management Best of the Best Award

27 gennaio 2022 a

a

a

- HONG KONG, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FountainCap Research & Investment (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. ("FountainCap") has won the 'Best of the Best Performance Awards – Greater China Equity (5 Years)' award from Asia Asset Management. Over the past few years, FountainCap's team has won several industry distinctions for its strong track record supported by its in-depth China investment research and disciplined, long-term investment approach. 2021 was a difficult year for many China fund managers, yet FountainCap overcame the numerous challenges and reached new heights with record inflows into its strategy. It ended the year with assets under management of over US$1.6 billion.

Asia Asset Management commenced publication in December 1995 and it is one of the most influential media platforms in Asia's asset management industry. The annual Best of the Best Award has been held in Hong Kong for the past 19 years to recognize the outstanding achievements of global financial institutions. Evaluation criteria consists of a range of qualitative and quantitative factors, including historical track record, business growth and structure, and innovative products.

The past seven years have seen one of the most challenging periods for China equity investment in history but FountainCap successfully navigated through a series of crises and market downturns. Through investing in companies with strong fundamentals and adhering to its long-term investment strategy, FountainCap was able to outperform within Chinese markets over the period. Consequently, FountainCap is becoming a trusted China partner for global investors and continues to expand its institutional client base. FountainCap was appointed as a dedicated China manager for one of the UK's largest public pension pools in 2020 and launched its Greater China Select UCITS Fund in July 2021, allowing for greater access to its strategy.

About FountainCap Research & Investment (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd.

Led by veteran China investor Frank Ding, the investment team is composed of sector and industry specialists that have a combined China investment experience of over 60 years and across eight global market cycles. Investment professionals at FountainCap are equipped with global investment knowledge and expertise and have a deep understanding of China's economy and market. The company's objective is to consistently generate superior long-term investment results and provide the best services to its clients.

http://www.fountaincapri.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1735243/image_832316_23066386.jpg