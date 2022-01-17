CREWING ONLINE'S GLOBAL SEAFARER SALARY INDEX (GSSI) OFFERS CREW A GOOD SALARY REFERENCE

17 gennaio 2022 a

Quarterly-released index ensures seafarers are paid on par with market standards

SINGAPORE, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seafaring as a career option has been significantly diluted by the ongoing pandemic. Global news coverage revolving around the crew change crisis and related issues resulted in many aspiring seafarers re-evaluate their decisions. As a first step to entice aspiring seafarers to reconsider their options, salaries are key. Candidates looking for employment would naturally expect to be paid on par with competition. However, the task of finding out can be challenging.

Companies spend substantially on employees' salaries and benefits combined. How an organisation compensates its most important asset has a huge impact on the overall team performance, as well as the industry at large. Marine Online's recruitment arm, Crewing Online, released a quarterly salary index to help employers stay on target to attract and retain the best talents.

Edmund Chik, Marine Online's Deputy Chief Operating Officer, remarked, "Compensations have an enormous impact on company performance. Hence, more focus should be invested in compensation strategies to remain on target to attract and retain the best talents. Our GSSI is a comprehensive data set that provides an understanding of prevailing pay rates and trends."

"To ensure authenticity and reliability, they are collated from both global seafarer agencies as well as seafarers' disclosure. Our quarterly-released GSSI will help shipowners, manning agencies and seafarers identify salary discrepancies to ensure all parties are updated on the salary trends. Above all, it helps rekindle seafarers' liking to their career option."

The company has recently assisted a Chinese shipowner assemble an Indonesian crew – taking care of all readying procedures including transportation. Crew customisation service is also available at Marine Online. As a one-stop platform, it is also able to assist clients in obtaining necessary certification, even from the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP).

Marine Online is a long-term partner of the AMP, enabling shipowners to register their vessels and apply for crew endorsements through the platform. With everything carried out digitally, shipowners are exempted from the chore of physically heading to the Panama embassy in Singapore for administrative procedures. As a client-centric platform providing maritime professionals with value-add maritime solutions, Marine Online to date has transacted for clientele from Indonesia, China, Singapore, and Greece.

About Marine Online (Singapore) Pte Ltd

Marine Online is the world's first one-stop integrated platform specialising in maritime services for the global market. Launched in 2019, it has provided various maritime services through its revolutionary A.I and Big Data enabled platform to regional ship and cargo owners. With its suite of services, Marine Online shapes the future of maritime industry by using cutting edge technology to create business opportunities and connections. For more information, visit marineonline.com.