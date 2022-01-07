Start 2022 Sustainably with Beko's Eco-Friendly Product Line

07 gennaio 2022 a

Beko's eco-friendly kitchen appliances are the perfect new year's purchase to kickstart a sustainable 2022 starting from home

ISTANBUL, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beko, Europe's leading home appliance brand, is empowering households everywhere to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle this New Year with their line of eco-friendly products and through easy to adopt sustainable switches.

As the global trends indicate, it's become apparent more than ever that households across the whole world need to act, and now is the right time to review our habits and strive to be more environmentally friendly in 2022.

Research by University College London[1] has shown that on average it takes 66 days to form a new habit, and there are a number of simple, sustainable changes consumers can adopt in 2022 around the house and in their everyday lives, to make a difference such as:

Environmental issues are challenges we must all face together and on top of these simple changes we can make in our choices and lives, the eco-friendly line from Beko is here to help consumers make a bigger impact on fighting back against climate change. Simple yet effective tweaks in consumers' habits, accompanied by Beko's eco-friendly product line, will support them in their efforts to achieve sustainable consumption and help protect the environment through 2022 and onward.

Beko's technologically advanced range of sustainable products including a washing machine/washer dryer, oven, tumble dryer, refrigerator, espresso coffee maker and dishwashers have been developed to make a meaningful difference in our day to day lives. Beko's EcoTub Washing Machine & Washer Dryer, produced from recycled plastic bottles, as well as the BioCycle Refrigerator which has two eggtrays made from eggshell wastes and bioplastic are there for anyone who wants to partake in the efforts to battle climate change as individuals, without compromising quality and performance.

Supporting consumers as they continue to take action or even accomplish their New Year's resolutions around sustainability and living more environmentally friendly is the 2022 resolution Beko is committed to.

Product information*

Products with recycled materials for the planet:

EcoTub Washing Machine & Washer Dryer**:

EcoFiber Oven:

GreenDry Tumble Dryer:

Products with bio-composites for the planet:

BioCycle Refrigerator:

BioCoffee Espresso Machine:

Product that reduces chemicals:

AutoDose Dishwasher

* Product availability varies per market. ** Current products available from the Çayırova Washing Machine Plant in Turkey are 8-9-10 kg 1400-1600 rpm WM (washing machine) and 8/5kg & 10/6 kg WD (washer dryer). The target is to expand PET usage to other plants. *** The number of egg trays can change according to the model. **** For lightly soiled dishes & gel detergent usage.

Notes to Editors

About Beko:

Beko is the international home appliance brand of Arçelik, which is a multinational household appliances manufacturer that operates with 12 brands and employs over 40,000 people worldwide. It is the leading freestanding home appliances brand in Europe in the white goods sector and No.1 large home appliances brand in the UK, France and Poland. The brand is FC Barcelona's main partner, naming partner of Fenerbahçe Men's Basketball Team and official supplier of European League of Legends Championship (LEC).

Beko has been focusing on healthy living for years, raising awareness and developing products that make healthy living possible and convenient. Beko's brand mission is "healthy living is only possible on a healthy planet." Beko is committed to protecting the planet by designing and manufacturing energy-efficient products and investing in resource efficiency in production.

For more information, please visit www.beko.com.

