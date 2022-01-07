CGTN: CMG blazes a trail with world's first 5G livestreaming studio on high-speed train

07 gennaio 2022 a

BEIJING, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Livestreaming ultra-high-definition (UHD) videos from a bullet train moving at 350 kilometers per hour must surely be an extremely tall order, but the China Media Group (CMG) has never been one to shy away from a daunting challenge.

CMG unveiled the new state-of-the-art livestreaming studio on the high-speed railway line connecting Chinese capital Beijing with Olympic co-host city Zhangjiakou on Thursday, showcasing the country's primacy in multiple fields of cutting-edge technology.

The opening of the studio, which features the novel application of 5G+4K/8K+AI technology in UHD TV live broadcast on a high-speed railway, is a testament to CMG's commitment to embracing technological innovation and offering premium coverage of the 2022 Olympics to the widest possible audience.

During the unveiling ceremony on Thursday, Shen Haixiong, president of CMG said that it's the duty and mission of CMG to tell Beijing Winter Olympic stories well and open a new chapter in the promotion of the Olympic Movement, culture and Chinese sportsmanship as an international mainstream media outlet, a Chinese national media group and the host broadcaster.

Shen also spotlighted the difficulty in maintaining reliable and resilient 5G signals in a fast-moving carriage and acknowledged the hard work done by related agencies including China Railway, China Railway Beijing Group, China Unicom, China Mobile as well as CMG, who pooled resources to bring the project to fruition despite the challenging network conditions.

China's first autonomous high-speed service, the Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway line went into operation in 2019, reducing the travel time between the two Olympic competition zones from over three hours to 47 minutes. The smart trains are equipped with special areas to store ski gear and doping samples collected and provide wireless charging and intelligent light adjustment.

With less than a month to go before the 2022 Winter Olympics, Beijing is abuzz with anticipation. China hopes hosting the Games will help the country cement its position as a new winter sports destination and bring 300 million people into the fold of winter sports.

For such high stakes, the CMG chief brims with a confident smile. "CMG has always taken it as its mission to promote, report and broadcast the Beijing Winter Olympics," said Shen. "This is our duty and responsibility," he added.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-01-06/CMG-unveils-5G-livestreaming-studio-on-high-speed-trains-16AX8gQu7S0/index.html

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y7qVPl_Yce4