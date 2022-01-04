TCL Announces New Brand Slogan, 144 Hz Mini LED TVs & All-New Mobile Devices at CES 2022

04 gennaio 2022 a

At a series of virtual events, TCL introduced "Inspire Greatness" slogan and all-new smart devices, including 2022 Mini LED TVs and mobile offerings

HONG KONG, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics (1070.HK), a leading consumer electronics brand, held a series of virtual press events today, where its chairperson and senior executives shared the company's latest brand slogan "Inspire Greatness" and business developments. The audience was able to see TCL's smart home products in action, as well as a preview of TCL's 2022 Mini LED TVs and latest mobile devices.

Message from the Chairperson

Ms. Juan Du, Chairperson of TCL Electronics, speaking at the global virtual press conference, addressed the core philosophies of TCL.

"At TCL, we always put our customers first. Everything we do is focused on bringing value to people by improving their lives and experiences with our products and services. But we can't do this alone," said Ms. Du. "We depend on our creative and pioneering employees, on the long-term support of our trusted partners, with whom we work tirelessly together, and most importantly, on our business ethics of integrity and honesty."

She also shared highlights of the brand's global business results in 2021 and the innovations that have driven the success of TCL.

Pushing the limits of what's possible with display technology, TCL founded TCL CSOT in 2009 and has invested nearly US$31 billion to provide consumers with the best quality screens. And caring deeply for the environment, TCL has entered the photovoltaic sector to produce cleaner and greener energy.

Over the years, TCL has been creating a connected smart home ecosystem guided by its AI x IoT strategy. Large-screen TVs should be the entry point to a 'smart life' and TCL is continuously innovating and developing new home appliances and mobile devices to help make people's lives more convenient by inspiring greatness.

"We hope our technology will create solutions so people worry less day-to-day, but also allow them to spend more time having fun with their family and friends," added Ms. Du. "At TCL, with our products and services, we want to make people's lives safer and healthier. Ultimately, we wish to inspire and empower people to pursue greatness in their lives."

2022 TCL Mini LED TVs

Since 2018, TCL has been investing in Mini LED TV technology and is aiming to become the top player in Mini LED TVs within five years.

In 2022, TCL is taking another step forward by applying 144Hz refresh rate to its 2022 premium Mini LED TV models, providing faster responsiveness, sharper imagery, and smoother gameplay. Both competitive gamers who want to experience demanding high FPS games and casual gamers who want to enjoy extra responsiveness in gameplay will appreciate this upgrade. TCL's 144 Hz Mini LED displays will hugely benefit from faster reaction times and fluidity, giving gamers an important edge, especially in multiplayer games. In addition to being powered by TCL's Mini LED technology, this new generation of TVs will elevate the enjoyment of the visuals in games and other action-packed content. With over 1,000 local dimming zones, 2022 TCL Mini LED TVs offer stunning brightness performance, achieving striking contrast and revealing even more details for a truly immersive viewing experience. More details of 2022 TCL Mini LED TVs will be disclosed later in this quarter.

2022 TCL Portable and Smart Devices

As part of its commitment to providing accessible 5G connectivity for all, TCL will launch TCL 30 XE 5G and 30 V 5G, exclusively in the US later this month. These smartphones come with enhanced NXTVISION technology, so customers will enjoy gorgeous visuals and fantastic imagery.

Several new tablets will also be displayed at CES 2022. This includes the TCL NXTPAPER 10s, which comes with a paper-like display that features eye protection at its core; the lightweight TCL TAB 8 4G, ideal for learning and creativity; and the TCL TAB 10L, an immersive tablet perfect for entertainment and productivity. Additionally, a trio of tablets designed with children in mind, the new TCL TKEE series: TCL TKEE MINI, MID, and MAX, will be showcased at the TCL booth.

TCL is excited to expand its product range to laptops for the first time with the launch of the TCL BOOK 14 Go. It's slim, lightweight, has excellent battery life, and is a great fit for anyone who is constantly moving and traveling since it supports LTE connection.

At CES, TCL will also introduce the next generation of its wearable display glasses, the TCL NXTWEAR AIR. It's portable, light and slim, with an emphasis on comfort and style. With an exchangeable front lens and much lighter body weight, the NXTWEAR AIR will bring a better experience than the previous generation of wearable display glasses.

To bring about TCL's connected vision, it will soon launch the LINKHUB 5G router, whilst continuing to deliver high-quality 4G solutions with the LINKZONE LTE Cat4 Mobile Wi-Fi, a compact personal mobile hotspot.

*Devices will be available in selected markets throughout the year.

TCL AI x IoT Smart Home

At TCL, large screen TVs are the entry point to a 'smart life'. Users can activate the TV TCL Home with just one button on a remote control, making it easy to manage entertainment as well as smart appliances and devices.

Besides the TV, the mobile TCL Home App enables users to control their smart home appliances, such as a TCL air purifier or robot vacuum cleaner, then sit back and enjoy a fresh, clean home.

TCL AI x IoT products and services make your life, work and play more enjoyable and bring you creative inspiration every day.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances.

