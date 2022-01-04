CGTN: CMG president delivers New Year message to overseas audience

04 gennaio 2022 a

BEIJING, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shen Haixiong, president of China Media Group (CMG), extended New Year greetings in an address to overseas audiences via CGTN, China Radio International, and through the internet on January 1, 2022.

CMG President Shen Haixiong said 2021 was particularly remarkable for the Communist Party of China and the country. Shen said China Media Group has served as a witness to the remarkable past and recorded the country's achievements through its dedicated work.

China's overseas broadcasting services will continue this in 2022.

Shen said presenting China's stories well to global audiences remains CMG's mission. CMG's programs, such as "China in the Stories," "China in the Classics," and "Chinese Culture in Toponymy," documented the country's deep and solid history and people's vitality in their everyday lives. Programs including "National Parks" and "The Olympism and Art" recorded the scenes of "Beautiful China" and "Healthy China" in the new era. The global live broadcast of "Tiangong Class" from China's space station inspired youngsters to explore the mysteries of the universe. When a herd of 16 wild elephants from Yunnan Province wandered from south to north and back home, platforms including CGTN, Yangshipin, and CCTV News Digital kept track of every step, delivering over 7,000 hours of livestreaming, which made the "wandering elephants" a hot topic across the world.

The CMG President said reporting based on facts should be the fundamental principle of global journalists. In the meantime, it has debunked lies and myths in news stories regarding issues such as COVID and Afghanistan. Shen also expressed the group has established a diverse and inclusive cooperation mechanism with international media partners.

"We exchanged over 600 letters with our international media colleagues and friends, and also met both online and offline over 20 times. We worked together to build a media partnership and cooperation mechanism with diversity, inclusiveness, equality and mutual trust. These candid and warm exchanges built bridges of trust, and those enthusiastic calls and letters encouraged us to do better," said Shen.

China will also host the world's biggest sporting event of 2022. The Beijing Winter Olympics will bring together athletes from around the world to compete on ice and snow. Shen said China Media Group is ready to bring the action to global audiences with cutting-edge technologies and its newly-launched Olympic Channel.

"With the technologies of "5G+4K/8K+AI," CMG has set up a livestreaming carriage on the high-speed train from Beijing to Zhangjiakou, Hebei Province. It's the first tech solution in the world to record and broadcast with Ultra HD streaming on high-speed trains. We would very much like to share it with our global counterparts, and jointly present a wonderful and extraordinary Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics to the world," he said.

He also said that in the coming year, the CPC will hold its 20th National Congress to draw a blueprint for China's future. He added that with the spirit of pursuing excellence, precision and perfection, CMG will strive to produce more quality programs to present the vitality of China from multiple perspectives in the new era to the international community and play its role as a media organization in the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Link: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-01-03/CMG-president-delivers-New-Year-message-to-overseas-audience-16wGvcWeMEw/index.html

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7R0Fe-6DkVo