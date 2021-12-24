Bollé Safety launches ProBlu eyewear line to offer vision protection from harmful blue light

24 dicembre 2021 a

a

a

- LYON, France, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bollé Safety, the world-renowned leading manufacturer of safety glasses and goggles, has today announced ProBlu by Bollé Safety, its new line of protective eyewear made from the most advanced blue blocker lens technology aimed at preventing vision damage from harmful blue light. The usage of digital devices with LED technologies has skyrocketed worldwide, and with this usage comes an increased exposure to blue light, which is emitted by LED screens at higher levels than naturally emitted by the sun. This has become a growing concern for health, with increased exposure to blue light being tied to eye strain, long-term retina damage, as well as negative impacts on physical and mental wellbeing. To combat exposure to blue light and reduce the risk of these health concerns, the new ProBlu line currently consists of 19 different pairs of protective glasses for different types of wearers, with prescription glasses set to be available in 2022.

This range was developed with the most advanced embedded blue blocker lens technologies, ProBlu 420 and ProBlu 445, using polycarbonate lenses to allow for the dispersed pigments to block blue light up to 445 nanometers (nm). Combined with the blue anti-reflective coating applied to the inside of the lens, the ProBlu 420 product range absorbs 100% of the harmful blue light up to 420 nm, making wearers' eyes feel more comfortable and less strained. As screen time is a part of everyone's daily routines, ProBlu by Bollé Safety offers products for both the wearer's professional and personal lives. This new ProBlu line features products tailored to four main audiences:

"Cutting down on screen time may not always be possible or realistic," Rubina Meunier, Vice President of Brand from Bollé Safety, "so with the launch of ProBlu, we are trying to meet people where they are and offer them a range of options to protect their eyes from blue light in all areas of their lives. Today, screentime can feel inevitable, but at least with our state-of-the-art protective technologies we're able to make it safer and more comfortable. At Bollé Safety, we believe that blue light glasses shouldn't just be about eye safety concerns, but also about improving physical and mental wellbeing, sharpening skills and allowing for accelerated decision-making; letting you see all you can do."

The full range of ProBlu by Bollé Safety products are available at select worldwide retailers and online.

About Bollé Safety

Bollé Safety's mission is to protect the eyesight of every wearer. Global brand with an heritage of over 130 years, Bollé Safety's first series of glasses and goggles for industrial and tactical protection were launched in 1950. Bollé Safety has been built on a genuine desire to use the best available technology and innovation to create sustainable and quality products that people love to wear over the years. The company has earned a reputation with those who know its products for high quality, because Bollé Safety constantly refine its trademark combination of performance, fit, and comfort, resulting in some of the most technologically advanced safety eyewear in the industry. Bollé Safety is the leading global manufacturer of protective eyewear worn by industrial workers, first responders, military, shooting enthusiasts, healthcare and cleanroom professionals all around the world. Its eye protections are worn by more than 20 million people from over 150,000 companies in over 100 countries in all sectors of activity in which there is a risk to the eyes and face.

For more information about this topic, please visit: https://www.bolle-safety.com/gb/blue-light.html or email us at : [email protected] Bollé Safety is a division of Bollé Brands, Inc.

Contact: Aline CampoGlobal Marketing Manager Email: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1713865/Bolle_Safety_ProBlu.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1713866/ProBlu_Logo.jpg