Finch Capital's annual FinTech predictions for 2022

- Finch Capital's forward-looking vision on the European FinTech space, 11 predictions that will shape the space in 2022

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Finch Capital issued their 2022 predictions (visit predictions report here) for European FinTech. The predictions summarizes and compiles industry data from various databases and research institutions. It also includes the Finch team's own perspectives on the market, proprietary insights and data based on a decade of investment experience in European FinTech. We believe the following 11 trends will shape 2022

"2021 was another amazing year for European FinTech, we expect 2022 to be more bold on many fronts from the mainstream adoption of some trends that shaped up the last 5 years such as Crypto, DEFI and digital home journeys, to a more polarized landscape of NeoBanks and Brokers" Radboud Vlaar, Managing Partner Finch Capital

About Finch CapitalFinch Capital is a growth investor in financial technology. We back companies generating €2-5m in revenue investing €5 to €10m initially and help them scale to €20 to €50m revenues by building sustainable and capital efficient business models. We specialize in software companies transforming financial services who deploy various technology stacks (incl. AI/ML, IoT). We've invested in ±45 companies including Fourthline, Goodlord, Grab, Hiber, Twisto, ZOPA and Symmetrical. Finch Capital is a team of 12 investment professionals with wide entrepreneurial (e.g. Adyen, Deepmind), investing (e.g. Accel, Atomico, Egeria) and Industry backgrounds (e.g.Facebook, Google, and McKinsey) with offices in Amsterdam, London and Jakarta. For more information see www.finchcapital.com and subscribe to our newsletter or follow us on Medium.

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1714799/Finch_Capital_2022_Predictions_vF.pdf