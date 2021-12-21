21 dicembre 2021 a

a

a

HUZHOU, China, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A three-minute video featuring the county of Deqing, Huzhou City, east China'sZhejiang Province, has become a hit recently on social media, attracting attention from netizens both at home and abroad.

"Meet Idyllic and Picturesque Deqing", posted on the accounts @Hi Deqing on Facebook and Twitter recently, depicts Deqing's striking landscape scenery and county views, which is just how the local folks see their hometown and gives them a strong sense of belonging and pride.

The video on Facebook alone captured almost 3.8 million views and more than 67,000 interactions. Followers left messages to express their praise, and even shared this video. David Smith wrote: "Sometime soon I will return to see such places." Subramani Chetty said: "You better go to China and stay."

Deqing is famous for its natural and cultural endowments such as mountains, wetlands and ancient towns. Local economy has over these years been developing at an astonishing pace.

In an endeavor to explore new platforms connecting Deqing and the outside world, the county launched its official accounts on Facebook and Twitter on Aug. 19, to show a county full of vitality, charm and great development potential.

After careful planning and design, the accounts set up several themes to categorize Deqing's natural and cultural resources. In addition to posting photos and videos on landscapes, food, festivals and celebrations, and collective prosperity on a daily basis, the two accounts also follow up closely with current events and set up creative activities to attract interaction and sharing.

When the United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP 15) was held from Oct. 11 to 15 in China'sYunnan, a video on how Deqing has been protecting crested ibis, a rare and endangered birds and national first-class protected animal, was released on the accounts. These years the county has been focusing on the bird's artificial cultivation and reintroduction to the wild.

Photos of Leonid Meteor Shower on Mogan Mountain in Deqing were posted on the accounts in November, which combined the county's tourist resources and good wishes.

Social media is currently the main source of information for overseas audiences. The two accounts, which boast over 90,000 and 15,000 followers respectively, now serve and will always serve as a bridge of direct dialogues between the county and overseas audience.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1714166/Meet_Idyllic_and_Picturesque_Deqing.mp4